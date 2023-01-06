NOPD: New Supt. proposes plan for car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans Police Department Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork held her first official press conference of 2023 Thursday.

Woodfork announced NOPD First and Eighth district officers will have new patrols around the Superdome and Smoothie King Center amid an increase in car break-ins during special events.

According to Woodfork, the decision came after conversations with Pelicans and Saints officials.

“We acknowledge there is still a very long road ahead of us as we navigate personnel shortages and the root causes of crime,” Woodfork said.

WGNO asked the superintendent if there were plans for Mardi Gras security. She said those will be announced Friday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.