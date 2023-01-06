ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: New Supt. proposes plan for car break-ins

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans Police Department Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork held her first official press conference of 2023 Thursday.

Woodfork announced NOPD First and Eighth district officers will have new patrols around the Superdome and Smoothie King Center amid an increase in car break-ins during special events.

According to Woodfork, the decision came after conversations with Pelicans and Saints officials.

“We acknowledge there is still a very long road ahead of us as we navigate personnel shortages and the root causes of crime,” Woodfork said.

WGNO asked the superintendent if there were plans for Mardi Gras security. She said those will be announced Friday.

Comments / 7

curole
3d ago

Time to let Jefferson Parish take of that place to straighten it our and a DA that will file changes against everyone!!

Reply
3
Sheilah Johnnie
3d ago

we needed national guard police department officers in New Orleans Louisiana they think y'all playing with them

Reply
3
 

