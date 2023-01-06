ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Mossyrock, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mossyrock.

The Columbia Adventist Academy basketball team will have a game with Mossyrock High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.

Columbia Adventist Academy
Mossyrock High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Columbia Adventist Academy basketball team will have a game with Mossyrock High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Columbia Adventist Academy
Mossyrock High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
thurstontalk.com

Legends Arcade in Olympia Will Combine the New and Old

If you thought you heard a buzz lately about a new arcade that will be opening soon in downtown Olympia, you would be right. That’s because Legends Arcade owners Patrick and Christina Costelo are busy buying new and retro arcade games, obtained a snack bar license, and are hard at work to refurbish space for their new business in the historic Olympia Press Building.
OLYMPIA, WA
waheagle.com

WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day

According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Tacoma guaranteed income program shows how much it can help

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box. But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Greyhound Bus Station could become restaurant, offices or clinic

Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on the possible reuse of the historic Greyhound Bus Station at 107 7th Avenue East on Wednesday, January 4. According to Bill Sloane of MSGS Architects, Bird's Eye Medical bought the property at the beginning of the pandemic to provide a downtown Olympia site for drive-thru COVID-19 testing and other medical procedures related to the pandemic.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
q13fox.com

One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Sending Threatening Texts to Centralia Domestic Violence Victim Charged With Felony Stalking in Lewis County

An Olympia man is facing a felony stalking charge in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman protected under a domestic violence no-contact order. The defendant, Matthew T. Fauls, 41, was convicted of three domestic violence charges — fourth-degree assault, harassment and third-degree malicious...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Bottles smashed following misunderstanding

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparent misunderstanding between a convenience store clerk and a regular customer resulted in destruction of merchandise and a citation for malicious mischief. The clerk asked police to...
GIG HARBOR, WA
Crosscut

What happened after the Jan. 6 confrontation in Olympia?

Two years after a violent riot engulfed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s easy to forget that here in the other Washington a protest against federal election results also turned into a tense confrontation on the capitol campus in Olympia. Although the incident, during which more...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
ALGONA, WA
KING 5

Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
TACOMA, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy