More than 2,500 customers without power in Chico Monday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The gusty winds have knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. As of 5 a.m., more than 2,500 people were without power in Chico. The lights went out at 2:15 a.m. Monday, affecting areas along West Sacramento Avenue and Nord Avenue. In Forest Ranch 573 customers...
Glenn County road closures
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - 2:15 PM UPDATE - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office issued a list of road closures due to storms as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning. GCSO says County Road 99 W is now reopened from County Road 39 to County Road 48. All previously announced closures remain closed.
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm. People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels. Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm.
Paradise family has close call with fallen tree
PARADISE, Calif. - Trevor Throssel was enjoying an evening with his wife outside near his property's carport. "Well we were actually hanging out on our patio and water the trees sway and went inside and told our son goodnight and we heard a loud crash," said Throssel. He and his...
PG&E nearly finished restoring power in Butte County, just in time for storm’s next punch
CHICO — Just before the next blast of harsh weather forecast to arrive in Northern California late Saturday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. repair crews were able to restore power to all but a tiny number of addresses in the northern Butte County. In fact, at 10:15 a.m....
Crews removing fallen tree from Red Bluff’s Breckenridge Bridge
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto the Breckenridge Bridge in Red Bluff. Crews said the tree fell around 10 p.m. Thursday night and crews arrived to begin clearing the road Friday morning. Red Bluff Public Works was at the scene clearing the...
Police: Chico man armed with scissors, stick threatens to kill officers
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man police said made threats to kill officers was tased and taken into custody early Friday morning. The Chico Police Department responded to a domestic violence restraining order violation on E. 16th Street Friday morning. Officers said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Wesley Harlan,...
Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree
CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
Bear Fire survivors face flooding in Berry Creek
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - People living in Berry Creek are seeing flooding in areas damaged by the Bear Fire in 2020. Swollen creeks are spilling their banks in the Butte County foothill community. There are also trees falling near where fire survivors are living in trailers as they rebuild. Burn...
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 99 south of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash on Highway 99 south of Chico on Wednesday, according to the CHP. Officers said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra driving south attempted to drive around a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Nelson Shippee Road when they were rear-ended by the driver of a Toyota Camry.
Highway 70 reduced to one lane after rock slide, traffic controls in place
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 in Plumas County has been reduced to one lane with traffic control after a rock slide Saturday. According to the Caltrans Quickmap for District 2, the rock slide took place approximately one mile east of the Feather River Bridge in Plumas County. One-way traffic control measures are in effect for the impacted stretch of the highway while crews work to clean up the slide. There is currently no estimate when work to clear the slide will be finished.
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man
VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023
The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
Nevada County officials concerned about more rain in the forecast
GRASS VALLEY - Constant rain in Nevada County had emergency management on high alert. The county reported downed trees and full creeks and rivers Thursday, but thankfully, damages were minimal. Nevada County crews are working hard to mitigate flooding.Nevada County residents woke up Thursday morning to heavy rain following a night of thunder and lightning. Creeks and rivers were at high levels throughout the county. In rural Grass Valley, Pacific Gas and Electric crews spent much of the day repairing a washed-out culvert that exposed an active gas line. Near the center of town, city crews were out in force making...
