VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO