Tucson, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tucson.
The Duncan High School basketball team will have a game with The Gregory School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Amphitheater High School basketball team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Canyon Del Oro High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Desert Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Marana High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Flowing Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Santa Cruz Valley Union High School basketball team will have a game with St. Augustine Catholic High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Flowing Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Marana High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
