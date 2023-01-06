ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tucson.

The Duncan High School basketball team will have a game with The Gregory School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Duncan High School
The Gregory School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Amphitheater High School basketball team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Amphitheater High School
Mica Mountain High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Canyon Del Oro High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Canyon Del Oro High School
Pueblo High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Desert Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Marana High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Desert Ridge High School
Marana High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Flowing Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Flowing Wells High School
Salpointe Catholic High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Santa Cruz Valley Union High School basketball team will have a game with St. Augustine Catholic High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
St. Augustine Catholic High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Flowing Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Marana High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Flowing Wells High School
Marana High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

