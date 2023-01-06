ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Pe Ell, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pe Ell.

The Naselle High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on January 05, 2023, 17:40:00.

Naselle High School
Pe Ell High School
January 05, 2023
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Naselle High School basketball team will have a game with Pe Ell High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Naselle High School
Pe Ell High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

