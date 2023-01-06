Duvall, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Duvall.
The Edmonds-Woodway High School basketball team will have a game with Cedarcrest High School on January 05, 2023, 17:40:00.
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest High School
January 05, 2023
17:40:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Edmonds-Woodway High School basketball team will have a game with Cedarcrest High School on January 05, 2023, 19:15:00.
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest High School
January 05, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0