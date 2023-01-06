ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon.

The Oakridge High School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Orchard View High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.

Oakridge High School
Muskegon Orchard View High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Oakridge High School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Orchard View High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.

Oakridge High School
Muskegon Orchard View High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Covenant Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Western Michigan Christian High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.

Covenant Christian High School
Western Michigan Christian High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Zion Christian School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Catholic Central High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.

Zion Christian School
Muskegon Catholic Central High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fhcsportsreport.com

The girls varsity basketball team falls in a tough rivalry game against Forest Hills Northern

Rivalry is a large aspect of sports here at Forest Hills Central and that also correlates with the girls varsity basketball team. The girls played Forest Hills Northern this past Friday, January 6th, in one of the most anticipated games of the season. However, going into the game with much hope of coming out with the win, the girls weren’t able to pull out on top and lost 46-30.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory

As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 010823

Overcast skies continue this evening, but some breaks will develop towards daybreak. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Overcast skies continue this evening, but some breaks will develop towards daybreak. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Rockford artist discusses his World of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

How dreary is Michigan? Grand Rapids has had 5 minutes of sunshine this month

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Welcome to another dreary day in Michigan. The skies are overcast. The snow-covered ground matches the blah, boringly hazy color of the sky. Much of Michigan has gotten minimal daily sunshine recently, but we hadn’t realized how far down the sun tally we’d fallen until the National Weather Service reminded us with a dim little factoid they posted on social media late yesterday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Hair of the Dog to Benefit Pound Buddies Jan 21st

The holidays have come and gone. Even the stuff you didn't want is all back where it came from or, maybe it's on a palate wanting for Fred at BGRH Liquidators. We're not quite ready to jump into Muskegon Lake for Special Olympics yet and Saint Patrick's Day seems like a million years away. Someone, somewhere....come up with something....QUICK!
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

Business leaders' concerns mount after Ottawa County Board closes DEI office

Business leaders in Ottawa County are voicing their concern over the Board of Commissioners’ recent decision to close its Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Board made the “surprising” decision to close the DEI office on Tuesday as commissioner Sylvia Rhodea said the Department had created more damage than good since its inception in 2019.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy