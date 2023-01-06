Muskegon, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon.
The Oakridge High School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Orchard View High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
Oakridge High School
Muskegon Orchard View High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Oakridge High School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Orchard View High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.
Oakridge High School
Muskegon Orchard View High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Covenant Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Western Michigan Christian High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.
Covenant Christian High School
Western Michigan Christian High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Zion Christian School basketball team will have a game with Muskegon Catholic Central High School on January 06, 2023, 14:30:00.
Zion Christian School
Muskegon Catholic Central High School
January 06, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
