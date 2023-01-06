Sedro-Woolley, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO