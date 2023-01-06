ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Aberdeen.

The SF Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.

SF Washington High School
Aberdeen Central High School
January 06, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The SF Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.

SF Washington High School
Aberdeen Central High School
January 06, 2023
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The SF Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen Central High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

SF Washington High School
Aberdeen Central High School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Sophomore Girls Basketball

