Corinth, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

If you were exposed to Maine sports in any way in the 1990s, there is a really good chance that you know that name Cindy Blodgett. Blodgett was a basketball phenom in the early 1990s and she went on to be an extremely successful college basketball player in the mid and late 1990s. She was really a household name here in Maine. EVERYONE knew who she was and would probably recognize her if they spotted her on the street.

WINSLOW, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO