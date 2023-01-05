Read full article on original website
The Verge
Steam hits 10 million concurrent in-game players in record-breaking weekend
Valve’s game distribution platform Steam had a record-breaking weekend, exceeding 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time, while also surpassing 32 million concurrent online users. According to SteamDB (a non-Valve affiliated database), Steam racked up 10,082,055 active in-game players and 32,186,301 concurrent online users — folks who were online, but not necessarily playing a game — on Saturday, January 7th, surpassing previous user milestones.
The Verge
Meta is still adding basic moderation features to its VR playscape
Meta is adding some new moderation features to Horizon Worlds, the company’s VR social platform, as part of version 91, according to a blog post published Friday. While the features are welcome upgrades, they also feel like relatively basic additions that should have been in place sooner. For example,...
The Verge
A GameCube-style Switch controller without stick drift (thank god)
How many joy-cons have you gone through? I think I have like three with some degree of drift, and I am not that hard on my Switch. That’s why I’m pumped that NYXI has jumped on the bandwagon along with Gulikit and 8BitDo, announcing a retro-styled Switch controller called the NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad that features drift-free Hall effect sensors.
The Verge
Google Stadia is shutting down soon, so transfer your games and saves while you can
Google Stadia, the company’s not-long-for-this-world cloud gaming service, will be shutting down for good on January 18th. (Specifically, January 18th at 11:59PM PT, Google spokesperson Patrick Seybold confirmed to The Verge.) While the shutdown means that you’re about to lose access to all of your titles and saves on Stadia, many publishers have shared ways to bring your purchases and progress to other platforms so you can keep playing your games.
