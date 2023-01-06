ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Showers, flurries accompany seasonably cold weather

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLPs9_0k56m8H700

Light showers will gradually mix with snowflakes after midnight, associated with a cold upper-level low pressure area moving across the region. A light accumulation could coat colder surfaces at daybreak north of the Columbus area.

Clouds and scattered flurries will linger Friday morning, as temperatures settle in more seasonal levels, in the mid-30s.

High pressure in the Northeast will continue to filter in chilly air early in the weekend, and also deflect a weak disturbance to the south.

Low pressure in the central Plains will drift northeast along the Ohio River Sunday, bringing a few afternoon and evening showers. Clouds will stick around on Monday behind the weak system.

The relatively mild weather will continue early next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s, as high pressure stretches across the Southern states. A cold front will bring a return to seasonably cold weather midweek.

FORECAST

  • Tonight: Light showers, changing to flurries late. Low 33
  • Friday: Flurries early, mainly cloudy. High 38
  • Saturday: Early snow south, mainly cloudy. High 41 (30)
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers p.m. High 39 (31)
  • Monday: Clouds, then some sun. High 42 (34)
  • Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 47 (34)
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 39 (32)
  • Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High: 36 (29)

-Ben

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cold morning, clearing, seasonable Monday afternoon

A weak area of low pressure south of Ohio brought a light, spotty rain/snow mix this evening, which has moved out of the state. We will see more sunshine Monday, with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees, after a cold start in the mid-20s. The relatively mild January weather will continue, as high pressure builds into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Few Showers today, warmer work week for Columbus area

Today: Clouds increase, chance showers later, high 40. After a frosty start to the day, clouds will fill in quickly, and make for a mostly cloudy day. Drier air near the ground should keep most of our area dry through the morning. By the afternoon and evening hours we will see a weak system work through mainly in our southern counties.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seasonably chilly weekend, light wintry mix Sunday

High pressure provided a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight. A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to thicken. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas.  A light […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas price increase identical from last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in as many weeks Columbus prices increased by 22 cents per gallon. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in Columbus, the average price at the pump rose 22.9 cents per gallon, one week after prices increased by 22.1 cents per gallon. The average price now sits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to file a claim for pothole damage in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are many staples to Ohio winters: skiing, sledding, and potholes. But if a particularly nasty pothole damages your vehicle, you may be able to recover some of the repair costs from the city, county, or state. It all depends on the road. When the city pays The city of Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A body was found at Rumpke’s recycling facility in Columbus this week, a company spokeswoman confirms. It happened at Rumpke’s facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Molly Yeager said. Columbus police detectives are investigating, she said. Further details were not immediately available.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

New Year, New You: Dining Experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking to kick-start your new year with a new dining experience, we're on your side. Forty Deuce owner Ivan Kane gives a preview of what's on the menu and people can expect to Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Running a 5K is a once-in-a-while activity for a lot of people, but for one of our NBC4 co-workers, he’s done it every day for 1,000 days, and each mile has a purpose. Daryl Murphy started running in April of 2020 and hasn’t stopped since. With a group of about 20 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Veggie Burgers In Columbus

Burgers have been an American favorite for a long time for good reason. They’re basically the best “sandwich” out there. Luckily, we live in 2023 where you can enjoy an amazing burger whether you eat meat or not. At many of these restaurants, they have great meat...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy