Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Brownsville Porter wins BISD soccer tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter went undefeated in the 40th annual Brownsville ISD Soccer Tournament. Cowboys beat PSJA Memorial 1-0 in the Gold Bracket final. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Jan. 6 HS Basketball Highlights
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South boys basketball team improved to 7-0 in District 32-5A play following a 51-40 win against Weslaco East. Weslaco East is now 5-2 in district play. In the girls game at Weslaco East, the Wildcats beat the Hawks, 33-31.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Football Players Prepare for RGVCA East-West All-Star Game
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The best senior football players in the Rio Grande Valley will get to play the game they love for one final time on the high school level. The RGVCA East-West All-Star game will be played at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg at 7:00 p.m...
Jersey Mike’s Subs expands to second McAllen location
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The grilled sandwich restaurant Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a second location in McAllen. “When we chose this location in McAllen, we felt it would be the ideal spot to open our newest Jersey Mike’s Subs store,” franchise owner Nathan Garn said. Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening happens Wednesday, Jan. 11 […]
UTRGV engineering professor and team win Lone Star Emmy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley professor of mechanical engineering Karen Lozano and her team won a Lone Star Emmy on Nov. 12. The university’s news release said the award was for the Spanish adaption of “Energy & U“, a film that included chemical demonstrations and natural connections between energy and […]
McAllen library hosts yoga classes
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
Group built wheelchair ramp for San Benito couple, and they will help others
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Perez, a retired air force and army veteran from San Benito, is one of many couples dealing with mobility and accessibility issues in their own homes. As a way to proactively help Perez and his wife, the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Division, along with the Combat Veterans […]
UTRGV School of Medicine alumna earns fellowship spot at Texas Heart Institute
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna native and UTRGV School of Medicine graduate Dr. Daniella Concha has been selected as a fellow for the Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program for 2023-2024. According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Concha qualified for one of the six top spots available from among 1,000 applicants. “My […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
McAllen ISD to host public hearing to discuss student performance
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District is hosting a public hearing to discuss information on the performance of students in the district. The hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at the McAllen Independent School District offices, at 2000 N. 23rd Street, a release from McAllen ISD stated.
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
What is the symbolism of the rosca de reyes?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditionally, rosca de reyes is a sweet bread served with raisins, colored stripes and a plastic baby baked inside. In Mission, Valeria’s Bakery bakes the bread with cherries, membrillo, and guava and then adorn the Mexican pan dulce with almonds, colored glaze strips and chocolate. Other bakeries across the Rio Grande […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
sbnewspaper.com
Gonzalez among new Kemper Scholars
Six UTRGV students, including an individual from San Benito, recently were awarded scholarships from the Kemper Corporation’s philanthropic arm, the Kemper Foundation, and are now identified as Kemper Scholars. The new cohort of scholars for this academic year is: Kayla Flores, of Sullivan City, junior, Marketing major; Fatima Mancia...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Rare Speckled Racer
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to see one of the rarest snakes in the United States, then Sabal Palm Sanctuary nestled on the Rio Grande south of Brownsville is the place to go. The speckled racer is a dazzlingly beautiful tropical snake that barely edges into southernmost Texas. They appear speckled […]
Lane closure extended for Pharr interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project. The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at […]
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
texasstandard.org
The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there
Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
KRGV
Mission CISD rehiring retired teachers amid enrollment spike
One Valley school district said they have more new students than ever before, and that means they need more teachers. To help bring in future teachers, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District is looking at past ones by rehiring retired teachers. "We'd like to keep the classrooms to a lower...
Comments / 0