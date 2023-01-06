Read full article on original website
Related
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Tiffany J. Linch to Frank G. Mazzie, parcel in Coal District, $105,000.
Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses
Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
WVU wrestling completes weekend sweep with Backyard Brawl win over ranked Pitt
The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. "It's big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent," fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said following the victory. "Forget that it's Pitt, it's a big win. You have a top-25 team, so I don't care how you get it done, it's a big win for us."
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle
Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Jan. 9, 2010 — In the annual “Bathtub” Brawl at the Natatorium, Vic Riggs’ swim teams, both men and women, defeated the Pitt Panthers. The men prevailed 154.5-145.5, and the women dominated their opponents 165-133. It was an especially noteworthy victory for the WVU senior ladies, as it was their first-ever win over Pitt.
Huggins looking for a turnaround from the Mountaineers
After a frustrating 2021-22 season on the hardwood, West Virginia University’s Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Huggins promised fans he would get it fixed. The 16-17 finish last year, which included just four wins in Big 12 play, simply wasn’t up to the standard Huggins had set through 15 seasons back at his alma mater that 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four in 2010. Huggins was anything but satisfied after last season, and he gave his word that it would be fixed.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Kansas Postgame 1/2/23
Kansas players Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar expected a physical game at WVU, and despite being whistled for 10 more fouls than the Mountaineers, were untroubled in a 76-62 win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
