ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
CLEVELAND, OK
KTUL

OSBI: Suspect in 2020 murder of Catoosa man pleads guilty

CATOOSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Thursday. Bradley Bales, 36, pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Desecration of a Human Corpse in connection to the 2020 murder of Bart Kutt. Kutt was...
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Strangulation Charge

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Earl Lowe II was arrested back in October of 2022 after a call was made to police about a possible domestic situation. According to affidavit, police arrived to the 1300 block on...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy