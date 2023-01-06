Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
fox5ny.com
Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
Police: 12-year-old in custody for stabbing death of brother
A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.
okcfox.com
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
KRMG
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies investigating double murder in Oklahoma town
Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide
The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
KTUL
Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
KTUL
OSBI: Suspect in 2020 murder of Catoosa man pleads guilty
CATOOSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Thursday. Bradley Bales, 36, pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Desecration of a Human Corpse in connection to the 2020 murder of Bart Kutt. Kutt was...
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Strangulation Charge
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Earl Lowe II was arrested back in October of 2022 after a call was made to police about a possible domestic situation. According to affidavit, police arrived to the 1300 block on...
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
