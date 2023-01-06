ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Playmaker Returns

It’s official — the Minnesota Vikings will welcome Irv Smith back, activating the 24-year-old tight end just in time for Sunday’s Week 18 date with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Friday, “The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from IR, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans

The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
All Cardinals

NFL TV Coverage Map Week 18

The league's final week of the regular season will be one to watch across the board. Week 18 of the NFL season is here, as viewers will get their final shot at watching some legends such as Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt take the field. It is sure to be...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 18 of 2022

Here it is. We made it. This is the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season in one of the most incredibly unpredictable seasons in recent memory. I’ll be honest: We didn’t do a tweet punishment this week. After everything that happened on Monday Night Football and with Damar Hamlin’s life hanging in the balance none of us were in the mood to start joking or goofing with football. I’m sure we’ll come up with something to close out the entire season, but for now we’ll just get into this week’s picks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy