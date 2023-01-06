Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Purple Rumor Mill: Mass Exodus of Popular Vikings, Irv’s Return, Nick Mullens
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 7th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: 10 burning questions as the Badgers head into the offseason
It didn’t take long for Sonny Dykes to adjust to life in Fort Worth after a 4-year stint at crosstown rival SMU. One offseason, a new offensive concept, a new defensive formation, and a new standard for the Horned Frogs entering a new chapter in the program’s history.
Vikings Playmaker Returns
It’s official — the Minnesota Vikings will welcome Irv Smith back, activating the 24-year-old tight end just in time for Sunday’s Week 18 date with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Friday, “The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from IR, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed.”
Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans
The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colin Cowherd Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers
During this Friday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd discussed Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL. Rodgers was recently asked if he thought about this Sunday's game being his final one at Lambeau Field. His response was really interesting. "Yeah, I mean, for sure," Rodgers said. "Just 'cause you don't...
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
Dan Campbell speaks out amid Lions’ major change following Ford Field turf controversy
The Detroit Lions are no stranger to the ongoing turf controversy engulfing the NFL. The Lions sparked an NFLPA grievance after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. In late January, Ford Field will get a new playing surface. They will go away from the controversial slit film turf and use the monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface moving forward.
Lions Move Up Field Turf Replacement
Detroit Lions are replacing their field turf at Ford Field.
NFL Playoff Projection: With Bills-Bengals canceled, seeding scenarios become clearer
No matter what the NFL decided about the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and eventually canceled, some teams were going to be put in an unfair situation. "I recognize that there is no perfect solution," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. While we'll figure out what happens...
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
NFL TV Coverage Map Week 18
The league's final week of the regular season will be one to watch across the board. Week 18 of the NFL season is here, as viewers will get their final shot at watching some legends such as Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt take the field. It is sure to be...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 18 of 2022
Here it is. We made it. This is the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season in one of the most incredibly unpredictable seasons in recent memory. I’ll be honest: We didn’t do a tweet punishment this week. After everything that happened on Monday Night Football and with Damar Hamlin’s life hanging in the balance none of us were in the mood to start joking or goofing with football. I’m sure we’ll come up with something to close out the entire season, but for now we’ll just get into this week’s picks.
Comments / 0