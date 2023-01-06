Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
FOX Carolina
BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
WYFF4.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
WLOS.com
Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after losing almost 50 bottles of cough syrup
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Abbeville pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup during an inspection. According to investigators, in March 2022, a case was opened following a routine controlled substance inspection at Savitz Drug Store. Investigators said the pharmacist-in-charge’s login and password […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
WYFF4.com
Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices
GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
FOX Carolina
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
FOX Carolina
BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
FOX Carolina
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Upstate officer loses 4 beloved dogs, home in fire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blacksburg Police Department is helping a fellow officer get back on his feet after his home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night. According to the department, Officer Baker and his wife returned home and found it engulfed in flames. Along with losing everything in their home, the couple also lost four of their dogs who they loved like children.
WYFF4.com
Caught on camera: UPS driver in South Carolina takes a moment to fix American flag
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A delivery driver in Greenville, South Carolina, was caught on camera doing something nice for the folks he was dropping off a package to. Many of us woke up Wednesday morning to heavy rain, things out of place in our yards and debris in our yards.
avlwatchdog.org
Can I help pay off kids’ school lunch debts? Does BeLoved Asheville clean up after homeless people?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Is there a way an individual can help pay off school lunch debt for Asheville and Buncombe County students whose parents can’t pay? Is there an organization to contribute to that does that?. My answer: Well,...
iheart.com
Who Killed Sweet Tea the Horse?, Reading Scores Up, School Logo Contest
Reward Offered After Horse Killed At Buncombe Farm. (Buncombe County, NC) -- A Buncombe County couple wants to know who killed a horse on their farm. A 14-year-old horse known as Sweet Tea was found shot last weekend at the Mack family farm. It's on 52-acres off Old State Highway 20 near Alexander. A five-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx donates over 2,000 meals to local nonprofits in 2022
FAVOR – 101 meals. “We are sincerely grateful to our community partners for their continued support over the last 50 years,” said The Spinx Company Founder and Chairman Stewart Spinks. “Without these organizations, the Upstate would not be the place it is today. We celebrated a big anniversary this past year and it just made sense to share the celebration with our neighbors and partners.”
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
