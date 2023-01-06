Read full article on original website
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers news: Refs botch absurd call on Pascal Siakam error that cost Portland their challenge
The NBA’s officiating isn’t a product that is getting widespread acclaim for a number of reasons For one, it is consistently inconsistent. A lot of times, NBA referees also make poor calls that will make anyone question how they got their jobs in the first place. Take for example this hilariously bad call in the fourth quarter of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson rings in 2023 with a compelling promo
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career is in the middle of a very interesting spot at the moment. On paper, he remains one of the hottest names in, well, basically all entertainment, as he starred in a major motion picture, sold an absolute ton of his signature tequila, and just generally dominated all things social media with his excessive exercise videos, his motivational speeches, or his comically large cheat meals, but there’s some small but unsettling ripples that could hit at much choppier waters ahead for the man formerly known as Rocky Maivia. For one thing, his latest film, Black Adam, underperformed commercially and earned middling reviews critically, then came reported meetings with higher-ups at Warner to push for a multi-film arc for the character, push for a producers credit on SuperPets, and push for a tequilla bar at the PG-13 film’s debut.
NBA Twitter goes bananas as Bam Adebayo nearly ends Joe Harris’ life with insane jam
Every time Bam Adebayo takes the court for the Miami Heat, he has a chance to do something special. Adebayo is a talented center who has the skills to make the highlights nearly every night while playing in a complementary role to superstar Jimmy Butler. Adebayo put his athleticism on...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Los Angeles works out veteran big man amid Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity. As a result, the...
Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you? On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed to joining the Slam Dunk […] The post Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk contest request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
2 best trades Trail Blazers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers look like they are going all-in on the postseason for 2022-23. Keep in mind that they had a pretty good start to the current season. And though they have hit some rough patches, the Blazers are still very much in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. They currently have a 19-19 win-loss record, which puts them second in the Northwest Division. It also places them ninth in the West. of course, for the Blazers need to fill a gap or two if they want to truly contend for a title. That’s where the trading block comes in. Here we will look at the two best trades the Portland Trail Blazers must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
5 factors that explain Lakers’ 5-game win streak
After a thrilling 132-130 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) are on a five-game winning streak and sit two games back of the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 7-5 since Anthony Davis’ foot...
Kyrie Irving reacts to concerning Kevin Durant knee injury with Nets
Kevin Durant’s knee injury puts a lot of question marks on the Brooklyn Nets’ season, but Kyrie Irving isn’t focusing on those as he tries to keep the team’s mindset positive amid the latest setback. Durant sustained the knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Heat....
Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan relationship gets ‘strained’ update amid Bulls’ hot streak
The Chicago Bulls enter Monday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics having won three in a row, giving them some much-needed life after reports of tension between star players and the head coach seemingly left the team dead in the water before Christmas. Chicago is 19-21 following a trio of impressive victories over the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, the closest its been to .500 since late November.
Joe Lacob drops harsh reality on future of Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio
With their fourth championship in eight years last season, the Golden State Warriors extended their dynastic run with yet another successful campaign. But every fan knows that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson as a trio won’t rule over the NBA forever. Team owner Joe Lacob is acutely aware of that fact. In an […] The post Joe Lacob drops harsh reality on future of Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A reverse Cody Rhodes situation’: Matt Hardy wants this free agent in AEW
Though it’s officially been announced that Mercedes Moné isn’t going to be Saraya’s mystery partner on Dynamite, fans of AEW, NJPW, and beyond are still holding out hope that “The Boss” will be in Los Angeles on January 11th either in the ring with Hikaru Shida or someone else or as a guest sitting ringside […] The post ‘A reverse Cody Rhodes situation’: Matt Hardy wants this free agent in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back. Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul injury update revealed before Suns take on Cavs
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is one of a number of players on the roster who has seen their share of injury woes this season. With that said, there was hope for Paul to be in the lineup when the Suns battle the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Sunday afternoon, we […] The post Chris Paul injury update revealed before Suns take on Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs continue embarrassing drought that proves Luka Doncic needs help
Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and unsurprisingly, the Dallas Mavericks lost. That makes it four losses out of four games for the Mavs in matches when Doncic is absent, further highlighting their lack of depth behind the Slovenian star. Doncic was given a rest on the second game of a […] The post Mavs continue embarrassing drought that proves Luka Doncic needs help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
