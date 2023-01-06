ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitfield County, GA

CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man

The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
ROME, GA
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
HCSO Offers Information Regarding Phone SCAM

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Memorials Dedicated to Late Marion County Detective

JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF)- This week, two different memorials in memory of the late Marion County detective Matt Blansett were unveiled to the public. Blansett was killed in a fatal helicopter crash right off of I-24 in Marion County on August 23rd of last year. One memorial is a mural that...
MARION COUNTY, TN
ERPD Arrests Jan. 2-8

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PUBLIC INTOXICATION. POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. POSSESSION OF METH. SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON. 6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 36 years...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six

A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
ROME, GA
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Police Briefs for January 6

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015218 – 4214 Ringgold Rd – Warrant Service – Walker, Matthew was arrested on outstanding East Ridge warrants. 23-000206 – 5300 BLK Spriggs St – Missing/Endangered – The caller reported an 86-year-old male walked away from...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Cohutta Police Cracking Down on Police Station Trespassers

COHUTTA, Ga. (WDEF)- The Cohutta Police Department has a warning for the public. They are cracking down on trespassers who are going into their burnt down police services building. The building was destroyed in a fire on the morning of December 18th. Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler says that they...
COHUTTA, GA
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 10

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Bradshaw – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Zachary Brock – Theft/Shoplifting. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash

Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
79 Arrests reported during December

There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
JASPER, GA
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

