Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Recent Phone Scam
Hamilton County, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent phone scam. Victims receiving these phone calls are being told that a family member has been arrested. They state that the family member will be released from jail after the victim...
WDEF
CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
weisradio.com
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man
The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Offers Information Regarding Phone SCAM
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
WDEF
Memorials Dedicated to Late Marion County Detective
JASPER, Tenn. (WDEF)- This week, two different memorials in memory of the late Marion County detective Matt Blansett were unveiled to the public. Blansett was killed in a fatal helicopter crash right off of I-24 in Marion County on August 23rd of last year. One memorial is a mural that...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 2-8
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PUBLIC INTOXICATION. POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. POSSESSION OF METH. SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON. 6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421. Age at Arrest: 36 years...
weisradio.com
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a father and daughter Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession. Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 6
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015218 – 4214 Ringgold Rd – Warrant Service – Walker, Matthew was arrested on outstanding East Ridge warrants. 23-000206 – 5300 BLK Spriggs St – Missing/Endangered – The caller reported an 86-year-old male walked away from...
WDEF
Cohutta Police Cracking Down on Police Station Trespassers
COHUTTA, Ga. (WDEF)- The Cohutta Police Department has a warning for the public. They are cracking down on trespassers who are going into their burnt down police services building. The building was destroyed in a fire on the morning of December 18th. Cohutta Police Chief Greg Fowler says that they...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 10
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Bradshaw – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Zachary Brock – Theft/Shoplifting. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal...
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
smokesignalsnews.com
79 Arrests reported during December
There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
WDEF
Homeless Encampment Fire, Chattanooga Fire Department Responds
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire occurred Friday morning in downtown Chattanooga at a homeless encampment, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The fire department says two tents were destroyed and two others were damaged. Authorities say the fire took place just after 7...
Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 6, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 2