The New York State Department of Health is now sounding the alarm about the spread of newest variant of the coronavirus. That's because the variant now comprises more than half of the coronavirus cases in the Empire State. It's recommended people take steps to protect themselves from getting sick such as washing their hands, keeping surfaces clean, and making sure they're vaccinated against the illness. As of the last report, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in this area was 8.56%.

1 DAY AGO