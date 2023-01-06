Read full article on original website
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand
Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
Councilman’s comments receive library pushback
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, nearly 2,000 guests enter their facilities on a daily basis. From physical books, to audio books CD’s and DVD’s, libraries today offer more services than simply checking out a novel. But comments made during a recent Vanderburgh County Council meeting have supporters of Evansville […]
United Companies announces management transition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Companies has announced the transition of Ronald D. Romain to Executive Chairman of United Companies from his former position as CEO. According to a press release, Amy Romain Barron has been named the new CEO as the third generation of Romain family ownership after previously serving as Vice President of United Companies.
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
Energy Assistance Program + Winter Disconnection Moratorium
Energy Assistance Program + Winter Disconnection Moratorium. The application period for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) opened on October 3, 2022. In response to rising energy costs, the program increased some of the potential benefits to better assist applicants. So far this program year, more than 55,000 households have had their application approved. More than 15,000 households have received crisis assistance, meaning those households either had their service restored or disconnection was prevented.
Indiana lawmakers should expand preschool and college access, advocates say
As Indiana lawmakers prepare to create the state’s next biennial budget, education advocates have coalesced around a few key issues that they say will best support Hoosier students and families. They see expanding access to both early learning and higher education as critical to the state’s economic health. And they hope to see another historic funding bump for K-12 education in order to help alleviate rising operating costs and school staffing shortages. They...
New Christian school coming to Owensboro
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new school will be opening in Owensboro for the 2023-2024 school year. The school’s directors says it will offer a traditional Christian education. Two Owensboro natives thought the area would benefit from another type of school for small children. Between the two of them...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning from Boonville. Police say an SUV slammed into a home while the family was inside. We’re told no one was hurt on Oakdale Terrance. We’re still following that situation in Evansville where police say they detained nine people. That happened Friday night...
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
Indiana Department of Homeland Security launch podcast
IDHS is launching a new podcast titled Hoosier Homeland. This podcast will explore the latest news and insights in the emergency management and public safety world. You will be introduced to people at the local, state and federal levels who work every day to keep Indiana safe and prepare for any challenges that may arise.
Henderson mayor looking to improve inner city
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New Henderson Mayor Brad Staton hasn’t been in office long, but he already has big plans for improving the inner city. He says the city commissioners have set aside $1.2 million for improvements to inner city areas. Staton says that money will be divided up...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
BMV to close Martin Luther King Jr. weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — If you need to swing by the BMV, make sure to do it before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle will close all locations Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of MLK Day. The holiday, which falls every third Monday of the year, […]
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’
(WNDU) - The State of Indiana appears to be in better fiscal health than physical health. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier, “but suffice it to say, we’re going to have to do something different if we want a different outcome.”. The governor says...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Update: EFD gathering information on Garvin St. warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Fire Investigators, officials are working and gathering information to help identify where exactly the fire started on Garvin Street Saturday morning. Evansville firefighters say they are trying to find origin of where the fire initially ignited. Officials say Evansville firefighters who arrived on...
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
