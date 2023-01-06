Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
49ers best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At 12-4 and already owning...
Kyle Shanahan offers updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters in Santa Clara Friday and offered updates on injured quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
Kyle Shanahan Provides Update On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Potential Return This Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't seen the field since breaking his foot in Week 13. While whispers about a potential postseason return have all but dried up in the weeks since his injury, a new update this Friday from head coach Kyle Shanahan is certain to reignite those ...
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Dominates opportunity in Week 18
Chase recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-16 win over Baltimore. Chase earned double-digit targets for the fourth consecutive game, and he nearly doubled up Tyler Boyd, who finished second on the team with seven looks. Chase displayed some big-play ability, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown catch as well as big gains of 20 and 17 yards. He also served as a check-down option for Joe Burrow, tallying short gains of 10 and nine yards. Despite having his season cut short by four games due to a hip injury, Chase surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and managed nine touchdowns. He'll be a key to the Bengals' postseason run.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness
Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
