ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Murder charge dropped in deadly Clovis New Years Day shooting

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKtrV_0k56kJgb00

CLOVIS, N.M. — A murder charge was dismissed against a 30-year-old man arrested in connection with a Sunday, Jan. 1, fatal shooting in a northeast neighborhood in Clovis, New Mexico, as officials said evidence indicated he acted in self defense.

Ian Michael Downs was charged in the New Year's Day shooting of Oscar Trujillo, 28.

The charge against Downs stemmed from an initial investigation into a report of four or five shots being fired about 9:30 p.m. near Wilmington and Northglen Streets, according to a police news release.

Responding officers found Trujillo in the 2100 block of Northglen lying in the roadway suffering a gunshot wound to the head, the release states.

He was taken by ambulance to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was stabilized then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock where he died.

Meanwhile, officers contacted Downs, who reported the shooting, saying he acted in self defense.

However, police arrested Downs and he was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting. That charge was upgraded to murder after Trujillo died.

The Ninth Judicial District of New Mexico issued a news release on Thursday saying the charges against Downs were dismissed after evidence collected at the scene supported his self-defense claim.

The release states investigators obtained videos from nearby doorbell cameras that contained audio that corroborated Down's version of events, the release states.

"With this new evidence, the District Attorney’s Office filed the Dismissal on Wednesday, January 4, 2023," the release states. "The Major Crimes Unit and Clovis Police Department are still investigating the matter and charges may still be filed in the future."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Murder charge dropped in deadly Clovis New Years Day shooting

Comments / 1

Kameron King
3d ago

So, is it true he was going there to hook up with a 14yr old girl with disabilities? Because if that is true, it needs to be handled as well...

Reply
6
Related
KFDA

New Mexico officials file to dismiss murder charge for Clovis man

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials filed a dismissal after they said a Clovis man acted in self defense in a deadly New Year’s shooting. On Wednesday, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced his office filed a dismissal without prejudice on 30-year-old Michael Downs. Originally,...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day. According to court documents, the shooting […]
CLOVIS, NM
yournewsnm.com

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM
fws.gov

Seeking comments on draft Land Protection Plan

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to expand conservation in the Southern High Plains region including Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge (Bailey County, Texas) by preparing a Land. Protection Plan. The Service has worked with conservation partners to identify a conservation strategy centered on maintaining the long-term viability of...
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy