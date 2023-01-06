Advancements in technology are a gift and a curse. We all take full advantage of the things that science and engineering have made possible for us in the 21st century. However, there is a downside to those advancements that have been well documented in the context of social media, child safety, and financial security. However, what seems less talked about is the effect of technology on criminal justice and policing. Sure, there have been movies like Minority Report and Robocop that make the case about the dangers of computers doing a job that lacks human discernment but it’s certainly a topic that needs to be discussed more in the public square. BOSSIP reported on the issues with “iPolicing” in a 2019 article.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO