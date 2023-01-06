Read full article on original website
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
Iranian man busted in his underwear on suspicion of planning chemical warfare in Germany: report
An Iranian national was arrested in his underwear Sunday after he was reportedly caught trying to deploy biological weapons in northwestern Germany. The 32-year-old man had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin in preparation for a “serious act of violence,” investigators said, according to German outlet Welt. The Iranian and one other man, whose affiliation was not disclosed, were arrested by anti-terror investigators in the former’s Castrop-Rauxel living quarters around midnight. Both were apprehended in their underpants — and jackets that had only been thrown on as authorities descended on the building, eyewitnesses told Welt. Investigators wearing protective suits wheeled the toxins and...
Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial
The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place. As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading...
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
Artificial Intelligence is about to defend a human in court ‘for the first time ever’
ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is breaking a new frontier, with a company teasing that their robot will be playing an important part in a trial in court. The AI robot will be the first to advise a defendant in a court of law. The news was shared by the publication New Scientist,...
Ayo TeKKKnology: Black Man Falsely Arrested For Theft Of $10,000 Of Louis Vuitton And Chanel Bags Based On Janky Facial Recognition Software
Advancements in technology are a gift and a curse. We all take full advantage of the things that science and engineering have made possible for us in the 21st century. However, there is a downside to those advancements that have been well documented in the context of social media, child safety, and financial security. However, what seems less talked about is the effect of technology on criminal justice and policing. Sure, there have been movies like Minority Report and Robocop that make the case about the dangers of computers doing a job that lacks human discernment but it’s certainly a topic that needs to be discussed more in the public square. BOSSIP reported on the issues with “iPolicing” in a 2019 article.
Late Singer's Family Reportedly Paid Millions in Music Rights as Hush Money via R.Kelly's Illegal Marriage
Robert Kelly or R.Kelly was recently convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse after more than three decades of taking advantage of underage girls. However, one of his most shocking acts is revealed during his sentencing trial that took place nearly two decades after the fact.
Reward climbs to $500K for information on suspect who placed pipe bombs day before Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Law enforcement is raising the reward to $500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect accused of placing two pipe bombs outside Democratic and Republican national headquarters a day before Jan. 6. The announcement comes two days before Friday's second anniversary of the attack...
CoinTelegraph
Nomad exploit wallet address transfers $1.5M to Tornado Cash
An address related to the $190-million Nomad exploit has moved $1.57 million in Ether (ETH) to the sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. In an alert, blockchain security firm CertiK flagged that a wallet address affiliated with the Nomad hack has transferred 1,200 ETH into Tornado Cash, suggesting that the attackers may be cashing in the funds. The hacker transferred 12 batches of 100 ETH to the sanctioned mixer.
Jay-Z Makes Bacardi Conflict International And Moves Billion Dollar Lawsuit To Bermuda
"That’s D'USSÉ baby welcome to the dark side.” -- Jay-Z
CoinTelegraph
Hedge funds subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors as Binance probe unfolds: Report
United States prosecutors are investigating hedge funds' relationships with cryptocurrency exchange Binance for money-laundering violations. According to anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle subpoenaed investment firms to provide records of communications with Binance in the past months.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: SBF has his day in court; Barry Silbert accused of ‘stalling’ over frozen funds
After Sam Bankman-Fried was handed over to United States officials last month, his top lieutenants — Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang — had already been cooperating with the feds. The two pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and agreed to assist the Southern District of New York to investigate FTX and their former boss. SBF had his day in court on Jan. 3 and pled not guilty to all criminal charges.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto billionaires' subsequent deaths spark wild theories among the community
The death of four crypto billionaires within a month has caught the crypto community's attention. These deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances, and more importantly, some of these billionaires have raised alarms about being in danger. The death spiral started towards the end of October when Nikolai Mushegian, the co-founder of...
lawstreetmedia.com
Farm Labor Company Owner Sentenced to 118 Months in Prison for Conspiracy Involving Forced Labor of Mexican Farm Workers
According to the Department of Justice, a business owner has been sentenced to 118 months in prison with three years of supervised release and to pay over $175,000 in restitution to his human trafficking victims. Bladimir Moreno pled guilty to conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor.
