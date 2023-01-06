ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Post

Iranian man busted in his underwear on suspicion of planning chemical warfare in Germany: report

An Iranian national was arrested in his underwear Sunday after he was reportedly caught trying to deploy biological weapons in northwestern Germany. The 32-year-old man had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin in preparation for a “serious act of violence,” investigators said, according to German outlet Welt. The Iranian and one other man, whose affiliation was not disclosed, were arrested by anti-terror investigators in the former’s Castrop-Rauxel living quarters around midnight. Both were apprehended in their underpants — and jackets that had only been thrown on as authorities descended on the building, eyewitnesses told Welt. Investigators wearing protective suits wheeled the toxins and...
RadarOnline

Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial

The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place. As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading...
GEORGIA STATE
Bossip

Ayo TeKKKnology: Black Man Falsely Arrested For Theft Of $10,000 Of Louis Vuitton And Chanel Bags Based On Janky Facial Recognition Software

Advancements in technology are a gift and a curse. We all take full advantage of the things that science and engineering have made possible for us in the 21st century. However, there is a downside to those advancements that have been well documented in the context of social media, child safety, and financial security. However, what seems less talked about is the effect of technology on criminal justice and policing. Sure, there have been movies like Minority Report and Robocop that make the case about the dangers of computers doing a job that lacks human discernment but it’s certainly a topic that needs to be discussed more in the public square. BOSSIP reported on the issues with “iPolicing” in a 2019 article.
LOUISIANA STATE
CoinTelegraph

Nomad exploit wallet address transfers $1.5M to Tornado Cash

An address related to the $190-million Nomad exploit has moved $1.57 million in Ether (ETH) to the sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. In an alert, blockchain security firm CertiK flagged that a wallet address affiliated with the Nomad hack has transferred 1,200 ETH into Tornado Cash, suggesting that the attackers may be cashing in the funds. The hacker transferred 12 batches of 100 ETH to the sanctioned mixer.
CoinTelegraph

Hedge funds subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors as Binance probe unfolds: Report

United States prosecutors are investigating hedge funds' relationships with cryptocurrency exchange Binance for money-laundering violations. According to anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle subpoenaed investment firms to provide records of communications with Binance in the past months.
SEATTLE, WA
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: SBF has his day in court; Barry Silbert accused of ‘stalling’ over frozen funds

After Sam Bankman-Fried was handed over to United States officials last month, his top lieutenants — Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang — had already been cooperating with the feds. The two pleaded guilty to a slew of charges and agreed to assist the Southern District of New York to investigate FTX and their former boss. SBF had his day in court on Jan. 3 and pled not guilty to all criminal charges.
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Crypto billionaires' subsequent deaths spark wild theories among the community

The death of four crypto billionaires within a month has caught the crypto community's attention. These deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances, and more importantly, some of these billionaires have raised alarms about being in danger. The death spiral started towards the end of October when Nikolai Mushegian, the co-founder of...
lawstreetmedia.com

Farm Labor Company Owner Sentenced to 118 Months in Prison for Conspiracy Involving Forced Labor of Mexican Farm Workers

According to the Department of Justice, a business owner has been sentenced to 118 months in prison with three years of supervised release and to pay over $175,000 in restitution to his human trafficking victims. Bladimir Moreno pled guilty to conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and conspiracy to commit forced labor.
FLORIDA STATE

