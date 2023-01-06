Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
New restaurant planned for former Black Star Pirate BBQ space
Arnon Oren, chef and owner of Anaviv’s Open Market in Richmond, is opening a new restaurant in the former Black Star Pirate BBQ space in Point San Pablo Harbor, according to Berkleyside. The restaurant, which has yet to be named, is tentatively slated to open in February 2023. According...
KTVU FOX 2
Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night
The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
sfstandard.com
Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club
The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
Oakland’s Golden Peacock restaurant closes permanently after 50 years
The restaurant was known for yin yang dumplings, pressed duck and Hung Tao Yee Foo wonton soup.
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
beyondthecreek.com
Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek
It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
KQED
There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night
If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
SFGate
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Eater
After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed
Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $20M San Francisco Townhouse with Great Panache and Panoramic Views
For someone with deep pockets looking to pick up some real estate in 2023, check out this dramatic and bright townhouse in San Francisco. With a steep price tag of almost $20 million, the residence boasts panoramic city and bay views, too. Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the home...
San Francisco Bay Area replica makes Legoland California worth the trip
"They even included a Lego vineyard across the Lego Golden Gate Bridge in Lego Napa Valley."
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County
San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Restaurant workers share stories from the back-of-house and thrive in a difficult industry
Post-pandemic, the restaurant industry is more challenging than ever, but within it are stories of hardworking employees that keep these businesses open despite the odds. Here, we celebrate two back-of-house workers doing just that.
Your photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers' eyes
We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here's a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
