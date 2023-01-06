ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night

The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
thrashermagazine.com

RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert

It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club

The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek

It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KQED

There Was a Punk Show on BART Friday Night

If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire

OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed

Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
PALO ALTO, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County

San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

