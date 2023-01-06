ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

Idaho gets a taste of an atmospheric river

Expect a soaking rain in the valley on Monday with snow above 3500 feet. 1"-2" of snow in Idaho City with 4"-8" in the ski resorts. The Treasure Valley should see a quarter to a half inch of rain with this storm while the heaviest snow will fall in the Wood River Valley and Stanley area.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow showers are back for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight. Foggy conditions are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's and lower 20's. TOMORROW: Snow showers with a few valley rain showers will...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon

East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon. The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley.  The post Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

1,500 Nonresident White-Tailed Deer Tags to go on Sale January 12

IDAHO - The Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has announced that 1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer tags will go on sale on the morning of Thursday, January 12, 2023. The nonresident white-tailed deer-only tags will be available online at GooutdoorsIdaho.com, at vendors, with the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. The tags will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. PST.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals

The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The post Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: A lot to swallow

Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
IDAHO STATE
Nick Davis

Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home

Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
BOISE, ID

