KIVI-TV
Idaho gets a taste of an atmospheric river
Expect a soaking rain in the valley on Monday with snow above 3500 feet. 1"-2" of snow in Idaho City with 4"-8" in the ski resorts. The Treasure Valley should see a quarter to a half inch of rain with this storm while the heaviest snow will fall in the Wood River Valley and Stanley area.
Idaho8.com
Rain and snow showers are back for Sunday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight. Foggy conditions are possible across central ID and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's and lower 20's. TOMORROW: Snow showers with a few valley rain showers will...
Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon
East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon. The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there...
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails
The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley. The post Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails appeared first on Local News 8.
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Post Register
After decades of stagnation, Idaho’s Hells Canyon bighorn herd is growing. How high can it go?
BOGGANS — How many bighorn sheep can the greater Hells Canyon region support?. Not too many years ago, that question might have seemed absurd to wildlife managers. Bighorn numbers were stagnant at best. A disease they had spent decades trying to figure out continued to cull each new crop of lambs.
KIVI-TV
Bomb cyclone breaks California’s exceptional drought
No part of California is under exceptional drought following major storms that hit the state this week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is still under either a drought or experiencing exceptionally dry conditions. Central portions of the state are still under an extreme drought. 71% of the state’s geography is under at least a severe drought.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
1,500 Nonresident White-Tailed Deer Tags to go on Sale January 12
IDAHO - The Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has announced that 1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer tags will go on sale on the morning of Thursday, January 12, 2023. The nonresident white-tailed deer-only tags will be available online at GooutdoorsIdaho.com, at vendors, with the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. The tags will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. PST.
DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
The DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho. The post DEQ awards nearly $1.4 million to 24 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals
The Sawtooth National Forest seeks public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The post Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A lot to swallow
Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
kmvt
Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
Has Anyone in Idaho Ever Been Lucky Enough to Win the Mega Millions?
Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $940 million, the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history. As the drawing approaches, it makes us wonder “has anyone from Idaho ever won the Mega Millions?”. It’s a good question to ask, because when you hear about big winners in...
kmvt
Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
