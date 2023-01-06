Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Police officer hospitalized after being shot in west Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in West Reno. It happened earlier this evening at an apartment complex on Sky Valley Dr. Police say the officer is currently in surgery. No word yet on the officer’s condition. The situation began when police...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
mynews4.com
Reno Police releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting downtown
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) has released video footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park on Dec. 22, 2022. According to RPD Deputy Chief Tom Robinson, at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, RPD...
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
Record-Courier
Off-duty Douglas prosecutor arrested in DUI rollover
A single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an off-duty Douglas County prosecutor. The collision occurred at around 1:12 a.m. at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson. Douglas County deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Michael Hanley, 26, of Gardnerville. “The...
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
kkoh.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Armed Suspect
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man was confronted by Walmart employees about some stolen goods they believed he had hidden under his jacket. He responded by pulling out a firearm. He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates. No one was injured.
kunr.org
City manager picks Stockton police deputy chief over Sparks police chief for next Reno police chief
Kathryn Nance, deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, was picked to lead the Reno Police Department (RPD). It has a similar-sized staff to RPD. She’s been with the department since 1996. Nance was chosen over Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth. During a public meet and greet in December,...
2news.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
2news.com
Washoe County, Carson City open collection sites for fallen tree limbs
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) are collaborating to accept tree limbs and green debris from the recent storms (vegetation only). Residents who have broken limbs and downed trees can bring them to any of the following sites for recycling. Limbs should be no more than 6 inches in diameter.
FOX Reno
911 call reveals Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by Snowcat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.
Record-Courier
Icy patch causes spin-outs on Highway 395 north of Minden
Northbound Highway 395 was reduced to one lane for most of the Friday morning commute after water over the roadway between Airport Road and Johnson Lane froze, causing motorists to spin out. A school bus with around a dozen students on board was among the vehicles to have issues that...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County issues emergency declaration ahead of storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Washoe County have each issued an emergency declaration ahead of another round of winter storms. The county and city made the decision due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from the previous storm. They say...
mynews4.com
Storey County declares state of emergency because of winter weather
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved following a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 6. The resolution was approved due to severe weather events causing significant accumulations...
mynews4.com
Storey County schools delayed Monday morning
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 9 because of winter weather. A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved on Jan. 6.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
