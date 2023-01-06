ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

The 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen is Laura Bryan

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade Queen and theme was announced on Thursday.

The 2023 queen is Laura Bryan, a Tyler native and sophomore at Southern Methodist University. The theme for 2023 is The Story of Film.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement to join the 89th past queens that have come before me and serve in this role and I can’t wait to represent the city,” said Bryan.

Her family has had a long history of participating in the Texas Rose Festival and she said they were thrilled to hear the news.

Bryan said she cannot wait to continue the legacy by serving the community.

“I’ve just grown up going to all of the events she’s put on and it’s always been a thing I’ve looked forward to and I’m so happy to be able to do it now,” said Bryan

Along with the Queen, the Princess, Ladies-in-Waiting and Attendants were also revealed.

The 2023 princess is Conley Cavender, a Tyler native and sophomore at Texas Christian University.

The Coronation Co-Chairs, Ashley McCain and Cassie Hampe created the theme for the year, and are excited for the 2023 festivities.

“This was the overall one where we felt like everyone would be entertained. We want excitement in the audience and on stage and we are very excited… It’s gonna be a great year,” said McCain and Hampe.

The Story of Film will be a unique way to bring generations together and take the film industry to new heights.

The festival kicks off in October with the queen’s coronation and the Rose Parade. Events will go on from Oct. 19-22.

The Texas Rose Festival dates back to 1933 and was postponed only twice before: first due to World War II and again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KETK is a local sponsor of the Texas Rose Festival. For the latest news and features on all the enchanting ceremonies, events and more, keep up with us on air , online and on our app .

The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition. To catch up on all the excitement, scan the QR code pictured here.

