wamwamfm.com
Hoosier Wages On The Rise
Positive numbers coming in on Indiana wages. Hoosiers were being paid 7% more in December of 2022 than they were the year before. The Pay Insights Report from A-D-P shows the median annual salary in the state is $54,900. The national average pay raise was 7.3-percent for the year at...
indypolitics.org
Indiana’s Finances
Indy Politics speaks with Stephanie Wells, the new head of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute. The Insitute is a non-partisan and unbiased research organization examining the impact of Indiana taxing and spending policies. We discuss the upcoming budget, revenue forecast, talent development and the discussion regarding eliminating the state income...
Economic uncertainty looms despite Indiana's 'red hot' job market heading into 2023
The key economic tension to watch out for in Indiana this year will likely be the balance between employment levels and the cost of living, experts say.
munciejournal.com
Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023
MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
hometownnewsnow.com
Indiana Minimum Wage Falls Further Behind
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana is getting squeezed by increasing minimum wages in nearby states. With the New Year, Michigan’s minimum wage has gone up again, to $10.10 an hour. Legislation passed in 2018 calls for a minimum wage in Michigan of over $12 an hour by 2030. Ohio's minimum wage is also $10.10.
WNDU
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
warricknews.com
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on public safety. One of his top priorities […]
Indiana lawmakers should expand preschool and college access, advocates say
As Indiana lawmakers prepare to create the state’s next biennial budget, education advocates have coalesced around a few key issues that they say will best support Hoosier students and families. They see expanding access to both early learning and higher education as critical to the state’s economic health. And they hope to see another historic funding bump for K-12 education in order to help alleviate rising operating costs and school staffing shortages. They...
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
korncountry.com
Gov. Holcomb’s State of State Address is Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will give his 2023 State of the State address this Tuesday, January 10. The annual speech is an opportunity for the governor to review accomplishments, preview his agenda for the coming year, and detail the overall condition of the Hoosier state. It will be delivered to Indiana citizens from a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber.
wfft.com
Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current...
Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, public health
INDIANAPOLIS – Members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday as the governor calls for billions of dollars in additional spending. Gov. Holcomb is proposing $5.5 billion in new spending over the next two years across several areas, including public health, education and law enforcement. Now he has […]
WNDU
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’
(WNDU) - The State of Indiana appears to be in better fiscal health than physical health. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier, “but suffice it to say, we’re going to have to do something different if we want a different outcome.”. The governor says...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school. “We will be promoting what we’ve […]
