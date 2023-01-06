Quad-Cities author Sean Leary will be signing copies of his books today from noon to 3 p.m. at The Book Rack, 4764 Elmore Ave., Davenport!. Among Leary’s books he’ll be signing are The Arimathean, his novel about what if the three wise men were ninja wizards sent to protect Joseph and Mary from being killed by Herod before Jesus’ birth, and his award-winning short story collection, Every Number Is Lucky To Someone, which was nominated for an Oprah’s Book Club Pick.

