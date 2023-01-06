If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO