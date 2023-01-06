Read full article on original website
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023
Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, 94.9 WHOM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
Maine State Park Campgrounds Report Another Record-Breaking Visitation Numbers
Maine state park campgrounds experienced their third consecutive year of record-breaking attendance in 2022, with over 319,000 visitor nights at the state’s 12 campgrounds. As per a report, Maine state parks also reported the second-highest number of total visitations (day visitors plus campers) in 2022, with over 3.28 million people spending time at Maine’s 48 state parks and historic sites, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.
Maine Child Welfare Agency Reports Systemic, Deadly Failures in 2022
A Maine child was born into a household with parents who neglected him, restrained him for long periods of time, and ignored him. Despite multiple investigations beginning with the child’s birth, reports of domestic violence and medical neglect, five months passed before the child was rescued into state custody.
Allagash Wilderness Waterway Opens Applications for the 2023 Visiting Artist Program
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced the opening of its 2023 Allagash Wilderness Waterway (AWW) Visiting Artist Program application period. The program invites visual artists to the remote wilderness of Maine for two consecutive weeks of solitude. One artist and a guest will receive lodging at the AWW Lock Dam Camp for two weeks of the artist’s choosing during August and an orientation and regular visits from AWW Rangers. Visual artists may apply on the AWW webpage. The application period ends Monday, February 6, 2023.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
Does New Hampshire Have a Secret System of Tunnels?
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s quietly passed around by locals.
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season. The ice however... not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
Law Enforcement Town Hall highlights impact of mental health as top issue
STATEWIDE — In a recent town hall style forum, we spoke to police chiefs from around the region about the biggest issues they deal with and how they’re trying to address them. Virtually all of them pointed to one issue as the biggest challenge facing their departments, fueling more calls for service than any other, and forcing them to think outside the box in how to handle it.
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Looking For A New Honey Hole? The Maine Fishing Guide + Report Can Help
If you're looking to hit the hard water this season, the Maine Fishing Guide and Fishing Report are full of places, that are full of prized catches. Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine
According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
