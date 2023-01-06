Read full article on original website
Attorney Nancy Aaroe announces Northampton County judge candidacy
Lifelong Bethlehem Township resident and area attorney Nancy Aaroe has announced her bid for Northampton County judge. Aaroe seeks to fill a vacancy left by Judge Stephen G. Baratta when he retired at the end of 2022. Her private practice, AAaroe Law Offices, PC, is based in Palmer Township. Aaroe...
Northampton County Council elects 1st Black president, Warren names woman commissioner director
Northampton, Lehigh and Warren counties have selected their leaders to guide their representative governments in 2023, a year of significant firsts that include Northampton County Council’s first Black president and the Warren County Board of County Commissioners’ first woman director. Here are the results of this year’s county-level...
After 23 years as a criminal defender, he’s now the top assistant to the Lehigh County DA
It’s been more than 23 years since Gavin Hoilhan made his living prosecuting criminals. But the longtime criminal defense attorney will return to his roots Monday, Jan. 9, when he takes the job as Lehigh County’s first assistant district attorney. He is closing his private law practice in...
Easton councilman announces re-election bid, seeking 3rd term and ‘united city’
In seeking a third term on the Easton City Council, David O’Connell says he wants to see a “united city.”. “We are four distinct neighborhoods, each with its own history and personality. But we are one united city, and it will always be my mission to ensure that all citizens share equally in Easton’s bounty,” O’Connell said in a statement this week announcing his bid for re-election to another four-year, at-large term.
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
Developer Abe Atiyeh seeks more than $2.5M from Bethlehem over stalled psychiatric hospital
A company owned by developer Abe Atiyeh is seeking millions of dollars in damages from the City of Bethlehem for slowing down his plans to build a psychiatric hospital, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Bethlehem Manor Village sought to build the hospital as far...
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership
The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham, who represent Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, respectively, are the new leaders of the caucus. Both Kenyatta and Benham are out members of the LGBTQ community. Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, and Sen....
ArtsQuest advances plans to replace Banana Factory. But demolition still a year away.
ArtsQuest has Bethlehem’s approval to tear down all six buildings in the Banana Factory complex on Southside with the goal of building a brand-new cultural center. But the immediate priority is not demolition, which is at least a year away. It’s fundraising. The Bethlehem City Council last Tuesday...
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Pittston streetscaping projects to begin in spring 2023
PITTSTON – The unusual warm temperatures this past week has city Mayor Michael Lombardo eager to get spring projects underway, especiall
Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study
Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Monroe DA seeks contractor accused of defrauding customers
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. Valera had been taking money from customers for...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
USPS postal worker settles allegations of pandemic unemployment fraud
A Lehigh County man has settled federal claims he improperly collected unemployment funds for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. The 42-year-old from Center Valley agreed to pay $110,610 under a consent judgement to settle the False Claims Act allegations, U.S....
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
