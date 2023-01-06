ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Northampton County Council elects 1st Black president, Warren names woman commissioner director

Northampton, Lehigh and Warren counties have selected their leaders to guide their representative governments in 2023, a year of significant firsts that include Northampton County Council’s first Black president and the Warren County Board of County Commissioners’ first woman director. Here are the results of this year’s county-level...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Easton councilman announces re-election bid, seeking 3rd term and ‘united city’

In seeking a third term on the Easton City Council, David O’Connell says he wants to see a “united city.”. “We are four distinct neighborhoods, each with its own history and personality. But we are one united city, and it will always be my mission to ensure that all citizens share equally in Easton’s bounty,” O’Connell said in a statement this week announcing his bid for re-election to another four-year, at-large term.
EASTON, PA
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham, who represent Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, respectively, are the new leaders of the caucus. Both Kenyatta and Benham are out members of the LGBTQ community. Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, and Sen....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study

Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Easton, PA
