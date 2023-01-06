Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High School wrestling teams competed at the Dodge City Invitational on Saturday. The girls finished sixth place, while the boys took ninth.
Emporia gazette.com
Braxton Higgins wins diving at Wichita North
The Emporia High School boys diving team competed at Wichtia North on Friday. Braxton Higgins won the event with a score of 504.75.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU women’s basketball fall to Lincoln Thursday night
The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to Lincoln, 85-81, in White Auditorium on Thursday night. Both teams started quickly as they traded points throughout much of the first quarter. The largest lead for the Lady Hornets came halfway through the first quarter following a fastbreak layup by Katie Horyna to put Emporia State ahead 11-7.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia bowling teams begin season in Wichita
The Emporia High School bowling teams will begin their seasons today when it travels to Northrock Lanes in Wichita. Head coach Amy Martin is excited to get the season started.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State women fall to No. 7 Central Missouri
The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell to No. 7 Central Missouri, 80-64, at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “It seems like we’re getting everybody’s best effort when it comes to what teams are doing offensively,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “That being said, I thought our effort was immensely better than it was in our previous three games. If we played as hard as we did today, I think we would have given ourselves a much better chance to win the games before this.”
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men’s basketball holds on for win against Central Missouri
The Emporia State men’s basketball team grinded out a 75-72 win over Central Missouri at White Auditorium on Saturday. “A huge credit to Central Missouri,” head coach Craig Doty said. “That’s the best defensive team we’ve seen this year because they don’t let you do what you want to do. I think what we’re starting to see at this point in the season is that teams are focused less on themselves and more on shutting down what we want to do.”
Emporia gazette.com
Shed fire reported west of Emporia
Emporia city officials promise details “within a few hours” on an early-morning fire west of town. Radio reports indicate a farm shed caught fire around 4 a.m. Monday in the area of 251 Road 200, about five miles west of Emporia. No injuries are reported. The person who...
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Emporia gazette.com
Electrical board concern at The Villas
A smoky situation at an Emporia apartment building Sunday turned out to be an electrical issue. The trouble happened around 8:40 a.m. at The Villas At Emporia, 1839 Merchant Street. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said crews found “a light haze and a hot electrical smell” in one apartment.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
KVOE
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
KVOE
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
KVOE
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
KVOE
Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex
An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
WIBW
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
Emporia gazette.com
Contracts awarded on upcoming Turnpike projects
WICHITA — The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced several projects have been approved and contracts awarded, including in the Lyon County area. A.M. Cohron & Son Inc. out of Atlantic, Iowa, won a $10.3 million contract to redeck and widen a bridge at mile marker 125.22 southbound on the KTA. They are also charged with rehabilitating the bridge in the same location. Work will take place during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
