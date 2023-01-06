ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Thousands without power, extreme flooding expected with more heavy storms in California

CALIFORNIA — Thousands of people are without power as more heavy storms hit California. Extreme flooding is expected as well. Thunderstorms, snow and heavy winds have hit northern California over the last few days, including Sunday, according to The Associated Press. It is believed that incoming storms and rain could bring more flooding, rising rivers and creating mudslides in areas that are still soggy from the last batches of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA
Lake County News

State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
Highlands Today

Widespread power outages, trees fell

Hundreds of thousands of people woke up to power outages Sunday morning as 60 mph winds gusted across the Sacramento area and across Northern California. Calls have been made for downed trees, blocked roads and downed power lines. While the region is set to receive a dry break for most of the day, the first part of the next weather system will move in after 10pm on Sunday and last through Monday afternoon. It will bring widespread, heavy rain to the valley and foothills and wind speeds will again be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Monday a warning day due to heavy rain and wind. In Sacramento County, officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are clear. Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 80 at Chiles Road in Davis was reopened after an overturned Amazon big rig closed the Yolo Causeway for about an hour and a half to those trying to cross it. , as of 9:12 a.m. This represents a significant improvement since more than 345,000 customers were simultaneously without power overnight. | Also | View SMUD’s outage map here Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s outage map showed 194,000 customers without power across KRA’s coverage area as of 6:42 am.| Also | See PG&E’s outage map here More than 500,000 people across California were dealing with outages early Sunday, according to the state map. The National Weather Service reported early Sunday morning how strong winds were in Northern California, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in some areas. “These are exceptionally strong winds, and we’re seeing the results,” Verdoorn said. Trees on Midnight Facebook Live with host Brittany Hope. Meteorologist Elaine Zavora said McClellan Airport in North Highlands recorded a gust of 68 mph, while Rancho Cordova recorded a gust of 64 mph and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a gust of 63 mph. Here are more storm updates. 9:27 a.m.: Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area ahead of severe weather. “High water may spill onto nearby roads and cut off access to evacuate the area,” the Office of Emergency Services said. “Last weekend, exits flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we urge residents to evacuate now while roads are still clear; do not wait for an evacuation order.” An evacuation center has been set up at the Sacramento Asian Stadium. Foundation, 9040 Hi-Tech Ct., in Elk Grove. 9:16 a.m.: Check out this morning’s hail in Citrus Heights and Granite Bay. 9:14 am: KCRA 3 photojournalist Andrew Falk found a power line on fire on Garden Highway. 9:04 am: SMUD’s outage map now shows 279,000 customers with lights out, and 345,000 without power overnight, indicating more progress. Let’s stream it here. 8:11 a.m.: Eastbound I-80 has reopened for commuters from Davis to Sacramento. 8:05 a.m.: SMUD says crews are “working as safely and quickly as possible” to restore power. 8:04 a.m.: Lycee Mitry of KCRA 3 reported a tree blocking the road at 8th and H streets from downtown Sacramento. 7:58 a.m.: Look at the damage at 23rd and I streets in Sacramento. 7:48 a.m.: Check out the damage after a tree crashed into a house in midtown Sacramento. 7:41 a.m.: Rancho Cordova officials say Coloma Road is closed from Benita Drive to McGregor Drive due to a downed tree. –KCRA 3’s Brittany Hope, Dirk Verdoorne and Daniel Wilburn contributed to this story.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy