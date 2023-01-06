Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate OpportunitySuccex.OArizona State
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
Related
abc10.com
More high winds, potential flooding ahead of atmospheric river storm for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm train rolls on as a potentially dangerous flood situation could develop in the coming days. Another atmospheric river fueled cyclone is barreling towards California and this one is supplied by an abundance of moisture. Instability in the atmosphere also means a few thunderstorms will...
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
Thousands without power, extreme flooding expected with more heavy storms in California
CALIFORNIA — Thousands of people are without power as more heavy storms hit California. Extreme flooding is expected as well. Thunderstorms, snow and heavy winds have hit northern California over the last few days, including Sunday, according to The Associated Press. It is believed that incoming storms and rain could bring more flooding, rising rivers and creating mudslides in areas that are still soggy from the last batches of rain.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until...
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday and Tuesday as another significant storm system approaches the Central Valley.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Flood alerts in effect across California as another powerful atmospheric river storm aims for the Golden State
Preparations are underway across California as another series of powerful atmospheric river storms will continue to drench the state one week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain, damaging winds, mudslides and rough surf to the region.
California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms
Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state. The post California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
depauliaonline.com
Weeks of extreme weather and disaster leave citizens uncertain about the future of California’s climate
Uprooted trees, dark buildings and streets filled with brown, murky water have become a daily occurrence for Californians. A combination of earthquakes, cyclones and storms over the past few weeks have negatively impacted many, but the forecast shows that this extreme weather is far from over. After a devastating magnitude...
Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead
The National Weather Service is advising Californians to prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday.
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: WEATHER-HIGH WINDS KNOCK POWER LINES DOWN
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Highlands Today
Widespread power outages, trees fell
Hundreds of thousands of people woke up to power outages Sunday morning as 60 mph winds gusted across the Sacramento area and across Northern California. Calls have been made for downed trees, blocked roads and downed power lines. While the region is set to receive a dry break for most of the day, the first part of the next weather system will move in after 10pm on Sunday and last through Monday afternoon. It will bring widespread, heavy rain to the valley and foothills and wind speeds will again be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Monday a warning day due to heavy rain and wind. In Sacramento County, officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are clear. Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 80 at Chiles Road in Davis was reopened after an overturned Amazon big rig closed the Yolo Causeway for about an hour and a half to those trying to cross it. , as of 9:12 a.m. This represents a significant improvement since more than 345,000 customers were simultaneously without power overnight. | Also | View SMUD’s outage map here Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s outage map showed 194,000 customers without power across KRA’s coverage area as of 6:42 am.| Also | See PG&E’s outage map here More than 500,000 people across California were dealing with outages early Sunday, according to the state map. The National Weather Service reported early Sunday morning how strong winds were in Northern California, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in some areas. “These are exceptionally strong winds, and we’re seeing the results,” Verdoorn said. Trees on Midnight Facebook Live with host Brittany Hope. Meteorologist Elaine Zavora said McClellan Airport in North Highlands recorded a gust of 68 mph, while Rancho Cordova recorded a gust of 64 mph and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a gust of 63 mph. Here are more storm updates. 9:27 a.m.: Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area ahead of severe weather. “High water may spill onto nearby roads and cut off access to evacuate the area,” the Office of Emergency Services said. “Last weekend, exits flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we urge residents to evacuate now while roads are still clear; do not wait for an evacuation order.” An evacuation center has been set up at the Sacramento Asian Stadium. Foundation, 9040 Hi-Tech Ct., in Elk Grove. 9:16 a.m.: Check out this morning’s hail in Citrus Heights and Granite Bay. 9:14 am: KCRA 3 photojournalist Andrew Falk found a power line on fire on Garden Highway. 9:04 am: SMUD’s outage map now shows 279,000 customers with lights out, and 345,000 without power overnight, indicating more progress. Let’s stream it here. 8:11 a.m.: Eastbound I-80 has reopened for commuters from Davis to Sacramento. 8:05 a.m.: SMUD says crews are “working as safely and quickly as possible” to restore power. 8:04 a.m.: Lycee Mitry of KCRA 3 reported a tree blocking the road at 8th and H streets from downtown Sacramento. 7:58 a.m.: Look at the damage at 23rd and I streets in Sacramento. 7:48 a.m.: Check out the damage after a tree crashed into a house in midtown Sacramento. 7:41 a.m.: Rancho Cordova officials say Coloma Road is closed from Benita Drive to McGregor Drive due to a downed tree. –KCRA 3’s Brittany Hope, Dirk Verdoorne and Daniel Wilburn contributed to this story.
Comments / 0