Hundreds of thousands of people woke up to power outages Sunday morning as 60 mph winds gusted across the Sacramento area and across Northern California. Calls have been made for downed trees, blocked roads and downed power lines. While the region is set to receive a dry break for most of the day, the first part of the next weather system will move in after 10pm on Sunday and last through Monday afternoon. It will bring widespread, heavy rain to the valley and foothills and wind speeds will again be strong enough to bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Monday a warning day due to heavy rain and wind. In Sacramento County, officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are clear. Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 80 at Chiles Road in Davis was reopened after an overturned Amazon big rig closed the Yolo Causeway for about an hour and a half to those trying to cross it. , as of 9:12 a.m. This represents a significant improvement since more than 345,000 customers were simultaneously without power overnight. | Also | View SMUD’s outage map here Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s outage map showed 194,000 customers without power across KRA’s coverage area as of 6:42 am.| Also | See PG&E’s outage map here More than 500,000 people across California were dealing with outages early Sunday, according to the state map. The National Weather Service reported early Sunday morning how strong winds were in Northern California, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour in some areas. “These are exceptionally strong winds, and we’re seeing the results,” Verdoorn said. Trees on Midnight Facebook Live with host Brittany Hope. Meteorologist Elaine Zavora said McClellan Airport in North Highlands recorded a gust of 68 mph, while Rancho Cordova recorded a gust of 64 mph and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a gust of 63 mph. Here are more storm updates. 9:27 a.m.: Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation warning for people in the Wilton area ahead of severe weather. “High water may spill onto nearby roads and cut off access to evacuate the area,” the Office of Emergency Services said. “Last weekend, exits flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we urge residents to evacuate now while roads are still clear; do not wait for an evacuation order.” An evacuation center has been set up at the Sacramento Asian Stadium. Foundation, 9040 Hi-Tech Ct., in Elk Grove. 9:16 a.m.: Check out this morning’s hail in Citrus Heights and Granite Bay. 9:14 am: KCRA 3 photojournalist Andrew Falk found a power line on fire on Garden Highway. 9:04 am: SMUD’s outage map now shows 279,000 customers with lights out, and 345,000 without power overnight, indicating more progress. Let’s stream it here. 8:11 a.m.: Eastbound I-80 has reopened for commuters from Davis to Sacramento. 8:05 a.m.: SMUD says crews are “working as safely and quickly as possible” to restore power. 8:04 a.m.: Lycee Mitry of KCRA 3 reported a tree blocking the road at 8th and H streets from downtown Sacramento. 7:58 a.m.: Look at the damage at 23rd and I streets in Sacramento. 7:48 a.m.: Check out the damage after a tree crashed into a house in midtown Sacramento. 7:41 a.m.: Rancho Cordova officials say Coloma Road is closed from Benita Drive to McGregor Drive due to a downed tree. –KCRA 3’s Brittany Hope, Dirk Verdoorne and Daniel Wilburn contributed to this story.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO