Effective: 2023-01-09 19:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 15:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Santa Cruz .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen over Santa Cruz County since last night. Additional moderate to heavy rain continues to stream over the region. Rapid rises in rivers and creeks are occurring now. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Santa Cruz county including, but not limited to, San Lorenzo River at Big Trees, Soquel Creek, Corralitos Creek, Salsipuedes Creek. Rapid rises on other creeks and rivers is also a concern along with urban flooding. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 628 AM PST, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Day Valley and Aptos Hills-Larkin Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO