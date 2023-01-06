Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
kalb.com
Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preparing to ‘Let the Good Times Roll’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to let the good times roll. The Alexandria Mardi Gras Association kicked off the season with a presser announcing this year’s schedule of events. It...
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
klax-tv.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality
Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
Opelousas man arrested in monument vandalism
The 66-year-old man turned himself in, was booked with criminal damage to property, posted bond and has been released.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
kalb.com
A New Chief in Town: Jess Curtis named head football coach for Nat Central
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With several of our local coaches moving around this offseason, Jess Curtis breaking that he is leaving Many for Nat Central is the most shocking. Curtis is coming off of a State Championship win and seems to be locked in to win another next season. However,...
kalb.com
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AEDs in school
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the wake of Monday night’s scary scene when Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field, there has been a growing sense of urgency to provide more life-saving resources to protect those suffering from cardiac arrest. That frightening moment...
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
Eunice News
AMC celebrates first baby
Atraya Storm Fontenot is the first born baby of the new year at Acadian Medical Center. Atraya was born at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 2 and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Atraya’s parents are Kailey Sonnier and Cameron Fontenot of Eunice. She is welcomed home by her older siblings Rainah, Avyian, Cambria Fontenot, and Daylen and Bryson Sonnier. Atraya’s maternal grandparents…
Eunice News
Deputy charged in bar rampage
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while playing the Rakin’ Bacon Grand game, stated that […]
kalb.com
LSUA men's beat University of Southwest 79-69
Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preps for 2023 season. January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to celebrate.
Louisiana woman stabbed to death, son arrested
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 56-year-old mother.
Comments / 0