ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
BOYCE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality

Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
Eunice News

AMC celebrates first baby

Atraya Storm Fontenot is the first born baby of the new year at Acadian Medical Center. Atraya was born at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 2 and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Atraya’s parents are Kailey Sonnier and Cameron Fontenot of Eunice. She is welcomed home by her older siblings Rainah, Avyian, Cambria Fontenot, and Daylen and Bryson Sonnier. Atraya’s maternal grandparents…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

Deputy charged in bar rampage

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while playing the Rakin’ Bacon Grand game, stated that […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

LSUA men's beat University of Southwest 79-69

Defense can win a lot of games and Northwestern State proved that on Saturday in a 67-58 win against Nicholls. Alexandria Mardi Gras Association preps for 2023 season. January 6 marks the traditional start of Carnival season, which means that, once again, krewes in Central Louisiana are preparing to celebrate.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy