Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxrtv.com

Rescued Envigo Beagles reunite in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — In the summer of 2022, Angels of Assisi rescued over 100 beagles from an Envigo lab facility where they were being used and sold for laboratory testing. Angels say all the dogs they rescued have since been adopted. On Saturday, dozens gathered for the first-ever “Angels of Assisi Beagle Bash”– bringing the rescued beagles together again.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst

ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

WWI cabin finds home in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
VERONA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Wine Growers Dealing with Higher Costs

Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Virginia Wine Growers are dealing with higher input costs. Some are passing the increase on to consumers. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police received funding that could help keep the city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the City’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022, only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared

All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

The Town Of Clifton Forge’s LOVEworks Is As Unique As The Town’s Name

(Editor’s note: The LOVEworks Sculpture in Clifton Forge is the editor’s choice story of 2022, to revisit in that it personifies a team effort for economic revitalization). There is only one town named Clifton Forge, and there is only one LOVEworks of more than 300 in Virginia that features an interactive QR code which serves as a guide to the Town’s attractions. Martha Edwards, an English, French and reading teacher whose career in education led her to teach on both the secondary and college levels in Richmond, retired in 2004. Neel Edwards, her late husband who was president of Horizons Education, and Martha...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell County deputies search for a person that stole a truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Stampede Championship Rodeo returns to Salem for its 55th year

Saddle up and grab your cowboy boots because it is time to join the ride at the Salem Civic Center for its Stampede Championship Rodeo. Stampede Championship Rodeo returns to Salem for …. Saddle up and grab your cowboy boots because it is time to join the ride at the...
SALEM, VA

