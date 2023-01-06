(Editor’s note: The LOVEworks Sculpture in Clifton Forge is the editor’s choice story of 2022, to revisit in that it personifies a team effort for economic revitalization). There is only one town named Clifton Forge, and there is only one LOVEworks of more than 300 in Virginia that features an interactive QR code which serves as a guide to the Town’s attractions. Martha Edwards, an English, French and reading teacher whose career in education led her to teach on both the secondary and college levels in Richmond, retired in 2004. Neel Edwards, her late husband who was president of Horizons Education, and Martha...

CLIFTON FORGE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO