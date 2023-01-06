Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Recap: Hockey Wins in OT, Walters Takes First at Bismarck Rotary
The Jamestown High School boys hockey team, boys and girls wrestling, and gymnastics all were in action for the first full weekend of winter sports in 2023. BOYS HOCKEY: JAMESTOWN 3, DICKINSON 2 (OT) The Blue Jays rallied from a 2-0 deficit on Saturday afternoon in Dickinson to defeat the...
KFYR-TV
NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
newsdakota.com
Take Part In The Barnes County 150th Anniversary Book
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On July 14, 1874, Barnes County received its official name by the Dakota Territory Legislature. Barnes County Historical Society spokesman Wes Anderson said in honor of the upcoming 150th anniversary of that event, work has begun on a commemorative book of our past, present and future. It will be a companion book to the Barnes County Historical Society’s previous collection done for Valley City’s 125th Anniversary.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
valleynewslive.com
Benefit held for West Fargo woman who suffered from a heart attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tracie Johnson of West Fargo, ND, felt something was wrong in November. She soon had a heart attack. A benefit was held for her in Horace, ND, since she is the sole provider for her family and she hasn’t been able to return to work yet.
NDSU VS SDSU: Where & How To Watch
The Time Has Come. Fan or not of the North Dakota State Bison, this is a weekend of lots of green and yellow to be seen and worn across the state. The other colors of course are those of one of their biggest rivals the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Being we are "The Dakotas" there is going to be lots of fun for fans across the area. Fans able to escape the snow and cold, are headed out already - en route to Frisco, Texas for the FCS Championship Game going on this Sunday, January 8, 2023, that kicks off at 1pm.
740thefan.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Kitchen fire damages a S. Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the open front door. Inside there was a fire burning in the kitchen. It took firefighters just a few minutes to put the fire out, but they encountered a frozen hydrant forcing them to connect to another one down the street.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Fall Just Shy of Victory at No. 5 Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – A pair of free throws with less than three seconds to play helped #5 Dordt edge the Jamestown women 72-70 on Saturday afternoon. Jamestown took a 42-35 lead into the half after foul trouble for the Defenders helped the Jimmies jump ahead going to the break. UJ used a 22-5 run over the final six minutes of play in order to lead at the break.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Survive Midgets for Girls Win
JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) Ella Falk scored the final three points of the game, including a fall-away jumpshot with 17 seconds left that overtook a Midget lead, lifting the Jamestown Blue Jays to a 61-59 win in Jamestown Saturday. The Jays led early 13-6, then fell behind by five, led by...
newsdakota.com
Loboes Win Barnes County Tournament
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes started down by 15 and only had a single point but they came back to beat the May-Port-CG Patriots by a score of 40-37. The game started all Patriots with the Loboes not logging a single field goal till well into the 2nd quarter. Thats when Max Musland would pop off for 10 points, going 4/4. The Loboes would trail at the half 23-14 after tailing in the first quarter 11-1.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Boys Turned Away Late, Drop WDA Matchup with Dickinson
JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) After storming out to an 18-4 lead, a combination of foul trouble and hot Midget shooting combined to stall the Blue Jay boys in a 75-72 loss to Dickinson Saturday. Payton Hochhalter rolled early, scoring seven of the games first 22 point, helping build a 14-point edge...
newsdakota.com
Generous Donations Help Secret Santa In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Secret Santa program assisted eight children this year in Barnes County. Sheriff Randy McClaflin said the program also assisted with a substantial donation to area school’s lunch programs. McClaflin said this would not have happened without the...
LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship
SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Teams and fans ready for FCS title game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rivals SDSU and NDSU will take to the field for the FCS Championship. Anticipation has been building over the last day as players and fans begin to arrive. Dakota News Now Sports Director, Mark Ovenden is in Frisco, TX following the Jacks.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
kvrr.com
Homeowner Suffers Smoke Inhalation, Dog Rescued From Fargo House Fire
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man suffers smoke inhalation and firefighters rescue a dog after a fire in south Fargo Saturday night. Crews were called just before 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming through the front door of the house. The fire was burning in the kitchen. The...
CBS Sports
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: South Dakota State 7-9; North Dakota 6-10 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-10 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. North Dakota will play host again and welcome South Dakota State to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
