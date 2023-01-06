Read full article on original website
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KCCI.com
Another fog chance, then continued warming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Following this morning's fog and pretty display of rime icing, skies cleared nicely across across Iowa into the afternoon. Snowpack over northern Iowa still held temperatures down to around 20°, but the southern part of the state topped 40°!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
kiow.com
Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes See Good Ice Cover
Come along on a virtual ice fishing adventure with Iowa DNR on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Join Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes for an introduction to ice fishing that will have you ready to gear up and get out on the ice. Iowa DNR Boater Education Coordinator Susan Stocker will be on hand to talk about general ice safety and flotation devices you can use.
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
KCRG.com
Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.
KCCI.com
2022 Central Iowa Weather in Review and a look ahead into January 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — As we begin 2023, it’s always good to look back to the previous year to see how the previous year’s weather and climate behaved with respect to average. Some of the major weather events we faced in 2022 in central Iowa include a prolonged and intensifying drought, a cold spring followed by hot summer, and an active start to our severe weather season.
KCCI.com
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
northwestmoinfo.com
Forecast Models Call for Warmer-than-Normal Januay
(Radio Iowa) January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested
(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Local food pantry saw record number of Iowans in December
DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been a record year for the Bidwell-Riverside Food Pantry. In December the organization set an all-time record for the number of individuals served. The Pantry saw 6,171 individuals, spanning 1,948 households, and they gave 1,512 toys to children at their December Toy Pantry. “A lot of that is I’m […]
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
macaronikid.com
2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival
Here Ye, Here Ye……. Celebrating 35 Years of Cheers at the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival!. Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains! One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revelin the atmosphere of a 16th century European village!
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Iowa Native To Compete on Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’
A 24-year-old Iowa native is about to become the Hawkeye State's latest connection to the ABC reality series 'The Bachelor'. Mercedes Northrup, originally from Bloomfield, will be among the 30 contestants vying for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross during season 27th of the franchise. It premiers Monday, January 23...
