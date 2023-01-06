ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Another fog chance, then continued warming

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following this morning's fog and pretty display of rime icing, skies cleared nicely across across Iowa into the afternoon. Snowpack over northern Iowa still held temperatures down to around 20°, but the southern part of the state topped 40°!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Early snowstorms put area on record pace

REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes See Good Ice Cover

Come along on a virtual ice fishing adventure with Iowa DNR on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Join Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes for an introduction to ice fishing that will have you ready to gear up and get out on the ice. Iowa DNR Boater Education Coordinator Susan Stocker will be on hand to talk about general ice safety and flotation devices you can use.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Warming trend begins Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 Central Iowa Weather in Review and a look ahead into January 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — As we begin 2023, it’s always good to look back to the previous year to see how the previous year’s weather and climate behaved with respect to average. Some of the major weather events we faced in 2022 in central Iowa include a prolonged and intensifying drought, a cold spring followed by hot summer, and an active start to our severe weather season.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Forecast Models Call for Warmer-than-Normal Januay

(Radio Iowa) January is typically one of Iowa’s coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested

(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Local food pantry saw record number of Iowans in December

DES MOINES,  Iowa — It has been a record year for the Bidwell-Riverside Food Pantry. In December the organization set an all-time record for the number of individuals served. The Pantry saw 6,171 individuals, spanning 1,948 households, and they gave 1,512 toys to children at their December Toy Pantry. “A lot of that is I’m […]
DES MOINES, IA
B102.7

Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You

A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
IOWA STATE
macaronikid.com

2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival

Here Ye, Here Ye……. Celebrating 35 Years of Cheers at the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival!. Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains! One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revelin the atmosphere of a 16th century European village!
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships

When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy