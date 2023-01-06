ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vehicle break-ins are a problem and there’s something you could be doing that makes your car a prime target. Some people use bumper stickers to express themselves and maybe give their car a little personality, but experts say to be careful what kind of stickers you choose for the world and criminals to see.
CALERA, AL
lowndessignal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD working to identify suspect in robbery of a delivery driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation. It happened on January 3. West Precinct officers were called to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Ave. They learned that a delivery driver was delivering pharmaceutical products when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police the suspect stole totes from the driver’s van, jumped in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul and fled the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them. That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them. NorthStar hired 14...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 6, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 6, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 4 • theft by deception; Arby’s; cash Jan. 5 • theft of property-1st degree; Mitch Smith Chevrolet; 2019 Ford F350; $66,994 • criminal trespass-3rd degree; Dollar General; Hwy. 278 W Arrests Jan. 5 Graves, Christopher S.; 39 • criminal trespass-3rd degree Harris, Barbara A.; 33 • criminal trespass-3rd degree Sloan, Shamika L.; 40 • fugitive from justice Penn, Crystal W.; 40 • FTA- insurance violation • FTA- fail to register vehicle • FTA- driving without license • FTA- switched tag Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

