wbrc.com
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vehicle break-ins are a problem and there’s something you could be doing that makes your car a prime target. Some people use bumper stickers to express themselves and maybe give their car a little personality, but experts say to be careful what kind of stickers you choose for the world and criminals to see.
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
wbrc.com
GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
wbrc.com
Good Samaritan talks about saving Bessemer puppy allegedly poisoned
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Good Samaritan is sharing his experience after saving a litter of puppies he says he saw someone poison. The animal advocate says in that moment he had to do something to try and save their lives. Calvin Tucker is also known as “Black Noah.”
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD working to identify suspect in robbery of a delivery driver
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation. It happened on January 3. West Precinct officers were called to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Ave. They learned that a delivery driver was delivering pharmaceutical products when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police the suspect stole totes from the driver’s van, jumped in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul and fled the scene.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigator offers tips to drivers and business owners for preventing car break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of a series of car break-ins at St. Vincent’s East, WBRC is talking with law enforcement to learn more about the issue. For drivers, experts said it is simple - lock your doors. They also said to make sure you park in well lit places and don’t make it easy for these thieves to steal from you.
Pig on the loose spotted on I-59 in Springville eludes authorities
This little piggy is causing a headache for authorities. A pig that has been spotted “multiple times” in the median of I-59 in Springville has evaded police and animal control officers attempting to capture it on Friday as authorities consult state law enforcement agencies on a plan to save the swine.
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 6, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the Circle K (1503 11th Avenue South) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
wbrc.com
NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them. That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them. NorthStar hired 14...
wbrc.com
Suspect in 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old boy at Riverchase Galleria denied youthful offender status
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One of the three suspects involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria was denied his request for Youthful Offender Status, according to court documents. 21-year-old King Williams’ request was held Wednesday, Jan. 4 before Jefferson County Circuit Judge...
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
wbrc.com
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect
The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 6, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 6, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 4 • theft by deception; Arby’s; cash Jan. 5 • theft of property-1st degree; Mitch Smith Chevrolet; 2019 Ford F350; $66,994 • criminal trespass-3rd degree; Dollar General; Hwy. 278 W Arrests Jan. 5 Graves, Christopher S.; 39 • criminal trespass-3rd degree Harris, Barbara A.; 33 • criminal trespass-3rd degree Sloan, Shamika L.; 40 • fugitive from justice Penn, Crystal W.; 40 • FTA- insurance violation • FTA- fail to register vehicle • FTA- driving without license • FTA- switched tag Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
wbrc.com
Residents displaced after Anniston condemns fire-damaged apartment complex
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After a fire destroyed an apartment in Anniston late last month, neighbors are trying to find a new place to live because the city is condemning all of the units in the complex. The fire happened on Wilmer Avenue the day after Christmas. Some of the...
