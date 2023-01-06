Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
kalb.com
Avoyelles nonprofit making push to bring another animal shelter to the parish
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The new year means new beginnings, and the Louisiana Animal Police is making a push to bring a new animal shelter to Avoyelles Parish. Brandon Ortego is the executive director of Louisiana Animal Police, which is a non-profit organization in Bunkie that aims to lighten the burden of overcrowded shelters that are operating in the parish. From a young age, Ortego has had a passion for anything with four legs. As he has gotten older, he said it is hard knowing that after a certain amount of time, animals in the local shelters are put down. He said in Avoyelles Parish there is a tremendous need for another shelter, but he needs the public’s help to get his plans off the ground.
Natchitoches Central's hire of Many's Jess Curtis highlights Central Louisiana football coaching carousel
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many coach Jess Curtis by Parker Waters The best hires are the ones that you never see coming. Nearly a month after winning his third state championship in nine years, Many coach Jess Curtis was named as Natchitoches Central’s new football coach Thursday. “It is ...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
kalb.com
A New Chief in Town: Jess Curtis named head football coach for Nat Central
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With several of our local coaches moving around this offseason, Jess Curtis breaking that he is leaving Many for Nat Central is the most shocking. Curtis is coming off of a State Championship win and seems to be locked in to win another next season. However,...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
kalb.com
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
KSLA
NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
avoyellestoday.com
Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, 35, Marksville
Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Adams “Nelle” of Marksville will take place at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby on Friday, January 6th, 2023, beginning at 11:00am, with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial services will commence at the Grace Community Cemetery. Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, age 35, passed...
kalb.com
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AEDs in school
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the wake of Monday night’s scary scene when Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field, there has been a growing sense of urgency to provide more life-saving resources to protect those suffering from cardiac arrest. That frightening moment...
Opelousas man arrested in monument vandalism
The 66-year-old man turned himself in, was booked with criminal damage to property, posted bond and has been released.
kalb.com
High School Hoops: Lakeview vs Peabody, Avoyelles Charter vs Pineville & Avoyelles Charter vs Avoyelles
The Lakeview Gators jumped out to a 32 to 25 lead in the first half but the second half belonged to Peabody as they won the game 68-59. The Warhorses scored 32 points in the third quarter to regain the lead and held on to it. Jordan Matthews led the...
kalb.com
LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
kalb.com
LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69. LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor. In the second half, the defense picked it up...
Comments / 0