AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The new year means new beginnings, and the Louisiana Animal Police is making a push to bring a new animal shelter to Avoyelles Parish. Brandon Ortego is the executive director of Louisiana Animal Police, which is a non-profit organization in Bunkie that aims to lighten the burden of overcrowded shelters that are operating in the parish. From a young age, Ortego has had a passion for anything with four legs. As he has gotten older, he said it is hard knowing that after a certain amount of time, animals in the local shelters are put down. He said in Avoyelles Parish there is a tremendous need for another shelter, but he needs the public’s help to get his plans off the ground.

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO