Rapides Parish, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure

Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Avoyelles nonprofit making push to bring another animal shelter to the parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The new year means new beginnings, and the Louisiana Animal Police is making a push to bring a new animal shelter to Avoyelles Parish. Brandon Ortego is the executive director of Louisiana Animal Police, which is a non-profit organization in Bunkie that aims to lighten the burden of overcrowded shelters that are operating in the parish. From a young age, Ortego has had a passion for anything with four legs. As he has gotten older, he said it is hard knowing that after a certain amount of time, animals in the local shelters are put down. He said in Avoyelles Parish there is a tremendous need for another shelter, but he needs the public’s help to get his plans off the ground.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
OAKDALE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community. On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, 35, Marksville

Funeral service for Danielle Michelle Adams “Nelle” of Marksville will take place at the Grace Community Church of Jacoby on Friday, January 6th, 2023, beginning at 11:00am, with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial services will commence at the Grace Community Cemetery. Danielle Michelle Adam “Nelle”, age 35, passed...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

LSUA falls to 3-11 after a tough loss to the Mustangs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The LSUA women’s basketball team lost a close game at home to the University of the Southwest Mustangs, 67-63. The Generals trailed in the first half, but Amani Gray scored six straight points to tie the game up in the third quarter. From there it was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LSUA ends two game skid beating the Mustangs 79-69

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals end their two-game losing streak, beating the University of Southwest Mustangs, 79-69. LSUA took full command from start to finish. At the end of the first half, they led 42-39, shooting 53 percent from the floor. In the second half, the defense picked it up...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

