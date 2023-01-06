Read full article on original website
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds
Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jen Shah: Teresa Giudice's lawyer reveals her 'biggest challenge' after sentencing, gives reality star advice
Teresa Giudice's family attorney is sharing some advice for "Real Housewives" star Jen Shah. The reality star was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scam.
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast
Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives. Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge, the two formed Two T’s In […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Paedon Brown Reveals If He Would ‘Fight’ Dad Kody Amid Feud: ‘Good Luck’
Awkward! Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed whether he would “fight” his father, Kody Brown, amid their feud and estrangement. Paedon, 24, took to TikTok to participate in the video trend in which users filmed their response to the question, “Would you fight your dad if he banged your girlfriend?”
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum
Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City know Heather Gay is ride or die for Jen Shah and we’re not entirely sure why. Does Jen have a secret dirt file on Heather? Is Jen hiding money for Heather in an off shore account? What is this hold future prisoner #105141981 has over the Bad […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Heather Gay Questions Continued Friendship With Jen Shah After Ultimatum appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Is Officially in Its Flop Era
Like most long-running television series, every great Real Housewives franchise has its peaks and valleys. While it’s hard digesting an awful season in the moment, all it takes is some slight recasting or some changes in production to make viewers forget all the dullness we previously sat through. Sometimes, what we initially consider low points in a franchise later become the reason a show is our favorite.That said, I can’t imagine ever wanting to revisit this utterly drab season of Real Housewives of Potomac, which has fallen in quality severely since its stellar season premiere. While Potomac is one of...
5 Times A Real Housewives Story Line Jumped The Shark
In television, “jumping the shark” is defined as, a show or movie that reaches a stage when unbelievable occurrences are added for novelty’s sake, displaying a sign of a drop in quality. Sound familiar to anyone? Yep, there have been several times a story line from Real Housewives have not only jumped the shark–it caught […] The post 5 Times A Real Housewives Story Line Jumped The Shark appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
Lisa Rinna Announces 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look much different in the forthcoming season. After eight seasons on the show, Lisa Rinna has announced her exit. The departure comes amid a rough season in which the actress has been called out for her controversial tweets, accusations of racism, and stirring the pot with her co-stars. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" She first joined the cast in season 5 and become a fan favorite. But as it turns out, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen wasn't a fan of the casting choice. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." But now he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Speaks After Latest Divorce Drama
The Sister Wives family is a little lighter today after news broke that another wife has ended her marriage to Kody Brown. On Friday, InTouch Weekly confirmed that Janelle Brown had officially ended her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Once the news made the rounds, fans went looking for clues...
Get a First Look at MTV's "Unfiltered" LGBTQ+ Reality Series "The Real Friends of WeHo"
Bravo's Real Housewives impact has made its way to MTV for a brand-new series starring reality TV veterans and successful stars called "The Real Friends of WeHo." The forthcoming show follows the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig as they live, love, and pursue their passions in West Hollywood.
Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: Sparks Fly In Mexico
The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to give us everything and more, with shade like no other and fresh drama each and every week. Season 7, Episode 13, titled “Sisterhood of the Traveling Beefs,” took viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. From a surprising feud between Jacqueline Blake and Mia Thornton to the huge blow-up […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: Sparks Fly In Mexico appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Praises Janelle Amid Kody Separation: ‘I Love Her Getting Confident’
Picking sides? Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown praised Janelle Brown amid her separation from Kody Brown. While sharing a recap of season 17 via her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn, 21, commented on a scene that showed Janelle, 53, standing up to Kody, 53, after he expressed that he didn’t want Ysabel Brown to return to school in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
