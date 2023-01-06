Read full article on original website
Happy New Year!
After a much-needed break for family-time, we are back with an excitement that is palpable in 2023. Our goal this year is to provide you with even more family fun than ever before - from our up-to-date daily calendar of events to useful articles about fun things happening around town and an always fun (and funny) Instagram and Facebook page.
Traveling with Angel
From time to time I will be switching as your publisher and working as a partner with my travel business. This time I have some great Walt Disney World info to share with you - deals and news!. I'd love to help you book with any of these specials for...
Get Organized For the New Year With Our FREE Family Safety Binder
The start of a new year is the perfect time to get things in order for your household. That's why we've put together a Macaroni Kid family safety binder! This binder, which includes practical information like an emergency contact list, child identification sheets, babysitter information -- and so much more -- is meant to help you and your family talk about and establish a plan in case of emergencies, as well as launch conversations with your kids about being safe at home, school, and online.
Time to Party! The 2023 Birthday Party Guide - Coming Soon!
As the publisher of Macaroni KID Bradenton the last 10 years, the question I get asked the most is about all things BIRTHDAY! Venues, rentals, birthday cakes ~ you name it! If your business is associated with birthday parties in any way, we want you in our 2023 Birthday Party Guide!
Capture the glow – IllumiNights ends on Sunday, January 15th
Last chance to experience the wonder – in lights! – of the majesty of the natural world that surrounds us at IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival. Midwinter is magical with a stroll through a nighttime Zoo filled with more than 100 artisan-made lanterns celebrating the incredible flora and fauna that surround us.
FREE FESTIVICE EVENT PACKS IN THE FUN THIS WEEKEND!
The FestivICE “coolest” party in town will feature hot sounds and fan favorites!. Organizers at the York Revolution announced today the daylong schedule of entertainment slated for FestivICE on Saturday, January 14. The annual ice festival – a free community celebration sponsored by Traditions Bank – will fill Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and tons of ice carved into beautiful sculptures.
Let's Make 2023 The Best SCMK Year for You!
How to Create a Monthly Meal Plan, Plus Free Planning Pages!
I often hear my friends say they want to start meal planning to try to make evenings easier on the whole family, but they struggle with how to even get started with a method they can keep up with. When I decided to tackle meal planning, I started with just...
Park Review: Lowry Park in Fremont
Lowry Park in Fremont is a great park. Small, but fun. It has two play structures for big and small kids. Lots of nice grass area for soccer or other games. Nice quiet neighborhood. Great dog park too. I felt that the park was well maintained and taken care of.
Top 5 Things To Do In LEH-LBI-Stafford-Barnegat-Waretown This Week
Every Sunday, Macaroni KID LEH-LBI-Stafford-Barnegat-Waretown shares our picks for five things to do with your. kids in our area over the coming week. Here are some of the top picks for the five things to do with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1.Sign up...
$22 Sea World San Diego Preschool Fun Cards (limited quantities)
Sea World Preschool Fun Cards available to San Diego County residents and Orange County residents! Although the free fun cards are sold out there’s still $22 fun cards available! These are limited, and for children ages 3-5 years old. They do not need to attend preschool, these are technically done by age/birthday.
2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival
Here Ye, Here Ye……. Celebrating 35 Years of Cheers at the 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival!. Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains! One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revelin the atmosphere of a 16th century European village!
Top 5 Things To Do In Savannah With Kids This Week
Even though some events have dwindled with the holidays passing, we still have some hot stuff happening around town. Check it out!. 1. Cannon Firings at Old Fort Jackson 11am and 2pm. I putting this on my calendar to take the kids. I know they'll love it! Jan. 8th. 2....
Local Coffee House Guide
Located in the heart of Boonville, Trickey's has quickly become a favorite for local coffee enthusiasts!. Not only the coffees, but the non-coffees, sandwiches and sweet treats bring people back day after day!. The square in Boonville is now busy with folks heading to Trickey's for breakfast, lunch and the...
Seller Registration Opens January 11 for the From Yours To Mine Sale!
The From Yours To Mine 2023 Kinderkram Spring Sale is April 21-23, 2023. Figuring out this #kidsclutter thing like..🤣🤣. 💡🤞Want us to help you turn that kid clutter into something more?? 👇🏻💸. SELL IT WITH From Yours To Mine this Spring in ONE WEEKEND!!!. SELLER...
Resolution Helper: Organizing Your Pantry
This past week a mom on a local mom's Facebook group asked for tips to organize her pantry. With the new year, I also am organizing my pantry and other areas of my home. I found these tips so helpful and figured that with the new year many of the MacKid readers may also be trying to get organized, that I decided to share a summary of them with you. Thanks to all the organized moms who helped make this article possible with their helpful tips!
