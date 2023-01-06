The start of a new year is the perfect time to get things in order for your household. That's why we've put together a Macaroni Kid family safety binder! This binder, which includes practical information like an emergency contact list, child identification sheets, babysitter information -- and so much more -- is meant to help you and your family talk about and establish a plan in case of emergencies, as well as launch conversations with your kids about being safe at home, school, and online.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO