Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

There is no bigger question for the upcoming playoffs than this: When will Lamar Jackson play?. The answer: No one can say for sure. No one truly knows. The Ravens star QB has been sidelined since Dec. 4 with a PCL sprain and has not practiced since suffering the injury. The original thought was that he faced one to three weeks of recovery time. Yet this is now his fifth missed game, with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley starting.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO