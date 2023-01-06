Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Kyle Shanahan offers updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters in Santa Clara Friday and offered updates on injured quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.
NFL
Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'
The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, less than a week removed from Damar Hamlin's frightening incident on Monday night. With the Bills safety showing significant improvement in his condition, including feeling well enough to address the team Friday for the first time, GM Brandon Beane expects the environment at Highmark Stadium to be unlike any in NFL history.
NFL
Job status of Texans head coach Lovie Smith very much up in the air
Concerned that he'll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans head coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season in Houston, per sources. People familiar with the dynamics in Houston believe Smith, like David Culley a year ago, could be out...
Kyle Shanahan Provides Update On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Potential Return This Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't seen the field since breaking his foot in Week 13. While whispers about a potential postseason return have all but dried up in the weeks since his injury, a new update this Friday from head coach Kyle Shanahan is certain to reignite those ...
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
NFL
Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
For the first time in 76 years, the Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick in the NFL draft. The Bears (3-14) moved into the top spot in the 2023 draft order with their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Houston Texans' comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. Houston (3-13-1) holds the second overall pick.
Sean McVay can go out with a huge favor for the 49ers and his old buddy Kyle Shanahan
If Sunday's game is Sean McVay's last as Rams coach, he could go out doing a huge solid for longtime buddy Kyle Shanahan.
Bill Belichick will ‘look at everything’ as questions surround Patriots
Bill Belichick didn’t reveal many details about the future of quarterback Mac Jones or offensive play-calling during his press conference Monday. But the 70-year-old coach, who confirmed he’ll return for a 24th season with the Patriots in 2023, acknowledged that “we’ll look at everything” after an 8-9 campaign ended without a postseason berth. The Patriots’ offense struggled throughout the season — with both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe taking significant snaps — and regressed under first-year play-caller Matt Patricia, finishing 26th in total yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game, and 17th in points per game. Their running game...
NFL
Browns relieve defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have shaken up their coaching staff after a disappointing campaign. The Browns relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, per a source informed of the situation. Cleveland later announced the parting of ways. "I'd like to thank Joe...
NFL
NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site
NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site, the league announced on Friday. Friday's resolution consists of two main elements:. 1) The AFC Championship Game will be played at a...
NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs
EDITOR'S NOTE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Below are his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday.
NFL
Lamar Jackson's status unclear for the playoffs as Ravens QB continues recovery from knee injury
There is no bigger question for the upcoming playoffs than this: When will Lamar Jackson play?. The answer: No one can say for sure. No one truly knows. The Ravens star QB has been sidelined since Dec. 4 with a PCL sprain and has not practiced since suffering the injury. The original thought was that he faced one to three weeks of recovery time. Yet this is now his fifth missed game, with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley starting.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: First 18 spots locked in; playoff-bound Eagles, Seahawks hold top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football: Bills-Bengals scoring update
With the NFL announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled and will not be resumed, NFL Fantasy Football stat corrections will be made to match the official NFL gamebook as outlined in Wednesday's update. As such, all fantasy points accrued during that game will be vacated. Stat...
NFL
An open letter to fans from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country. While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.
Comments / 0