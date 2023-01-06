ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

By Nick Shook
NFL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, less than a week removed from Damar Hamlin's frightening incident on Monday night. With the Bills safety showing significant improvement in his condition, including feeling well enough to address the team Friday for the first time, GM Brandon Beane expects the environment at Highmark Stadium to be unlike any in NFL history.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Job status of Texans head coach Lovie Smith very much up in the air

Concerned that he'll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans head coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season in Houston, per sources. People familiar with the dynamics in Houston believe Smith, like David Culley a year ago, could be out...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy Can End His Season Making Franchise History

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm over the past month or so, and he has infused the San Francisco 49ers with a new hope when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl championship they haven’t had. His stellar play has turned what should’ve been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

For the first time in 76 years, the Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick in the NFL draft. The Bears (3-14) moved into the top spot in the 2023 draft order with their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Houston Texans' comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. Houston (3-13-1) holds the second overall pick.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Bill Belichick will ‘look at everything’ as questions surround Patriots

Bill Belichick didn’t reveal many details about the future of quarterback Mac Jones or offensive play-calling during his press conference Monday. But the 70-year-old coach, who confirmed he’ll return for a 24th season with the Patriots in 2023, acknowledged that “we’ll look at everything” after an 8-9 campaign ended without a postseason berth. The Patriots’ offense struggled throughout the season — with both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe taking significant snaps — and regressed under first-year play-caller Matt Patricia, finishing 26th in total yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game, and 17th in points per game. Their running game...
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

EDITOR'S NOTE: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Below are his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced Friday.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Lamar Jackson's status unclear for the playoffs as Ravens QB continues recovery from knee injury

There is no bigger question for the upcoming playoffs than this: When will Lamar Jackson play?. The answer: No one can say for sure. No one truly knows. The Ravens star QB has been sidelined since Dec. 4 with a PCL sprain and has not practiced since suffering the injury. The original thought was that he faced one to three weeks of recovery time. Yet this is now his fifth missed game, with Tyler "Snoop" Huntley starting.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football: Bills-Bengals scoring update

With the NFL announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled and will not be resumed, NFL Fantasy Football stat corrections will be made to match the official NFL gamebook as outlined in Wednesday's update. As such, all fantasy points accrued during that game will be vacated. Stat...
NFL

An open letter to fans from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country. While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy