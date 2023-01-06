ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Idaho Murders: Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison, report

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger made a tasteless joke while locked up in a Pennsylvania prison for five days, according to a new report. A source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility told NewsNation that the accused mass murderer was asked why he killed four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he allegedly shot back.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy