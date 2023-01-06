ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry says he was ‘probably bigoted’ before dating Meghan Markle

By Allie Griffin
 3 days ago

Prince Harry revealed in an upcoming interview that he was “probably bigoted” before he began dating his now wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex made the admission in a “60 Minutes” interview, set to air Sunday, while discussing the British media’s treatment of Markle and its focus on her race, according to a snippet of the sit-down released Thursday.

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate [Middleton] and what Camila [the Queen Consort] went through — very different circumstances, but then you add in the race element, which is what the press — British press — jumped on straight away,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Harry said he didn’t expect the media to be so prejudiced.

“I went into this incredibly naïve,” he said. “I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

Prince Harry admitted he was likely bigoted before he started dating Meghan Markle in a “60 Minutes” interview.
He claimed he had “no idea” the British press would be so bigoted to his now wife.
“You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?” Cooper repeated back in a question.

“I — I don’t know,” Harry said, shaking his head. “Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see.”

Harry sat down with “60 Minutes” to promote his forthcoming — and recently leaked — memoir “Spare,” which will be officially released next Tuesday.

Harry joined the show to promote his new memoir “Spare” which was leaked ahead of its official release date.
Harry revealed a boatload of never-before-heard secrets from inside Buckingham Palace, including how his relationship with his brother Prince William and the rest of the royal family deteriorated , in the bombshell memoir.

