Colton, CA

49erswebzone

Will the 49ers face unexpected issues for the second week in a row with the Cardinals?

Last weekend, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in a thrilling, overtime bout, improving their winning streak to nine games. However, it came in a much closer fashion than anticipated, as the Raiders had struggled for significant portions of the year and were down to their second-string quarterback, while missing key defenders Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
49erswebzone

49ers' John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are working their way back to the football field in time for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run. We might see both players as early as this weekend's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel and Mitchell have looked good in practice this week and could be set to make their returns this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

San Francisco 49ers' 2023 opponents finalized

The San Francisco 49ers will play eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 NFL season. The list of opponents has been finalized after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16, winning the AFC South. As usual, the 49ers will face each of its NFC West rivals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: Drake Jackson among 7 inactives for Niners

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out five players due to injuries. They are Banks, Garoppolo, Givens, Greenlaw, and Thomas. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

