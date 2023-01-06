Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy’s 17-yard sack: “I was yelling in his ear”
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
Will the 49ers face unexpected issues for the second week in a row with the Cardinals?
Last weekend, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in a thrilling, overtime bout, improving their winning streak to nine games. However, it came in a much closer fashion than anticipated, as the Raiders had struggled for significant portions of the year and were down to their second-string quarterback, while missing key defenders Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman as well.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 38-13 win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 38-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. [LB] Demetrius...
49ers’ John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are working their way back to the football field in time for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run. We might see both players as early as this weekend's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel and Mitchell have looked good in practice this week and could be set to make their returns this weekend.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright, injuries for today. [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo,...
49ers enter must-win game vs. Cardinals after Vikings beat Bears
Head coach Kyle Shanahan figured his San Francisco 49ers to have a lot to play for on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale. Being able to sweep the NFC West for the first time since the division was realigned in 2002 is just a bonus.
49ers-Cardinals Injury Updates: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The team entered the game without several players, including guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, due to injuries. Both were among San Francisco's seven inactive players. Below are the 49ers-related in-game injury updates.
San Francisco 49ers’ 2023 opponents finalized
The San Francisco 49ers will play eight home games and nine road games during the 2023 NFL season. The list of opponents has been finalized after the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16, winning the AFC South. As usual, the 49ers will face each of its NFC West rivals...
49ers-Cardinals: Drake Jackson among 7 inactives for Niners
OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out five players due to injuries. They are Banks, Garoppolo, Givens, Greenlaw, and Thomas. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On...
49ers to host Seahawks during Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 14
The NFL announced the schedule for Wild Card Weekend, and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT. It will be the second time the 49ers have met the Seahawks in the playoffs, with the other being the 2013 NFC Championship Game, a 23-17 loss.
Recap: 49ers wrap up regular season in style with lopsided 38-13 win over Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers will be heading into the postseason on a high note after pulling away from the Arizona Cardinals for a 38-13 blowout victory at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers gave up a touchdown on the opening possession but quickly took back the lead on the next...
