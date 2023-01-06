Read full article on original website
denisesanger.com
Discover The Most Spectacular Beaches In North Florida
Are you looking for the perfect beaches to escape to in Florida? Whether you’re planning a family vacation or just need an escape from work life, there are plenty of beaches in North Florida that you will want to visit!. From picturesque beaches with white sand and crystal blue...
waltonoutdoors.com
Ranger led nature hike at Camp Helen State Park Feb. 2
Enjoy a ranger-led nature hike at Camp Helen State Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 10 – 11 a.m. Join in for a ranger-guided nature hike. Camp Helen boasts nine distinct natural communities throughout the park with varied flora and fauna. Learn about our rare coastal dune lake, Lake Powell, as well as the park wildlife. Hike is suitable for all ages. Dress for the weather; water and bug spray are recommended.
WJHG-TV
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
WJHG-TV
Pleasant early week forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a mostly cloudy start on satellite with no rain under the clouds for NWFL on radar. We’ll see the clouds gradually decrease this morning with sunshine for lunch. Dress comfortably warm. It’s a cool start in the 50s...
luxury-houses.net
The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million
3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
Lynn Haven using innovative approach to fix storm drains
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s not unusual for Lynn Haven to experience extensive flooding, even after moderate rain. The current storm water drainage system is mostly a network of dirt ditches next to roadways. But, weeds and vegetation frequently cause clogging. “So a lot of this ditch here would clog up and it would […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
niceville.com
Eglin’s January road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
mypanhandle.com
Wonderful weather through the weekend, little changes next week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Hope you like sunshine, because we have lots of it in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will be cool but trending upwards through early next week. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down all the details in this morning’s forecast update.
theenergymix.com
Majority Black Community Fights LNG Export Terminal in Its Back Yard
Just as a majority Black community in Florida’s Gulf County has begun to envision a “safe, vibrant, and healthy” comeback from the polluted shadow of heavy industry, local officials risk thwarting those ambitions by saying yes to a waterfront gas terminal. A Miami-based company wants to build...
WJHG-TV
Quiet weather continues with slight cool-down Monday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve enjoyed our weather the past few days, we’re pleased to report there will not be any major changes in the near future!. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and dew points in the mid 40s will allow for even warmer lows than last night. Lows across the Panhandle will fall to the mid 40s and low 50s, which is a pleasant feel compared to the chilly upper 30s from a few nights ago. A few quick-hitting showers are possible tonight, but meaningful rainfall accumulations are unlikely.
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
WJHG-TV
A-Cure sponsors final MLK festival
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a 35-year run for A-Cure. The civil rights group has sponsored and funded the MLK festival in Lynn Haven. After the 2023′s event, the city will be taking over. “This is a difficult decision for us to make,” said Myron Hines,...
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Jessica Proffitt Bracken, Santa Rosa Beach
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. Kay Phelan was the first mentor that I had the honor to learn from when I entered the marketing and public relations industry back in 2006 as a young intern at Destin Commons. Kay is the matriarch of PR on the Emerald Coast, and I have been blessed to learn the ins and outs of traditional PR and the importance of relationships from her throughout the years. Another role model and mentor that I have looked up to for over a decade is McKenzie Burleigh, the associate publisher of Rowland Publishing. Kenzie is the epitome of hustle with grace. She so humbly takes on so many different leadership roles both personally and professionally and gives them her very all, succeeding in everything she does. Most importantly, Kenzie does each of these things with humility, steadiness, positivity and passion. Kenzie has taught me over the years that I can do anything I set my mind to.
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into bridge in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. Kenneth Everett, 45, is originally from Bay County, but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
WJHG-TV
Beck Ave. Wreck
This week's 850Strong Student of the week strives to help those in his community. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crazy video...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hiring. Chief Mark Smith tells NewsChannel 7 the department has several positions available. The openings range from officers to those working for dispatch. “We are hiring sworn personnel so of course; those are the ones that have to go through...
