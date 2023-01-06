ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Paul Schuster
3d ago

Am I the only one to see the glaring problem here?! We are paying 7 million dollars to have a New York? firm oversee our public health system? Hold my beer before I spill it laughing. Half of Montana doesn't want to work anymore while the other half busts our butts to cover for their laziness and incompetence and now you want 7 mil of our tax dollars to pay for a job we should be doing ourselves?!

Officials detail obstacles to restoring federal funds for the State Hospital

State health officials Thursday updated lawmakers on their plan to improve care at the Montana State Hospital and to apply for federal recertification in roughly 18 months. Health officials expect the facility to be $38 million over budget this year as it deals with a heavy dependence on traveling staff and the loss of federal funding. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pulled certification following patient deaths, blocking Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements from flowing to the state hospital.
Montana health bills to increase safety for ‘vulnerable adults,’ shore up reporting requirements

A caregiver physically assaulted the late Joe MacDonald in a care facility, and he was left with a black eye, fat lip, bruises on his buttocks and marks around his neck. “He was grabbed and shaken like a doll,” said his brother, John MacDonald, in testimony to legislators. MacDonald shared the story about his brother […] The post Montana health bills to increase safety for ‘vulnerable adults,’ shore up reporting requirements appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Eligible students will now be automatically enrolled in reduced-price meal programs

Montana public school students whose families receive Medicaid benefits will be automatically enrolled in free and reduced-price meal programs during the next school year. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says the state is one of 15 to be selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the trial program. It will use Medicaid eligibility data as a way to certify students from low-income families for free and reduced-price meals beginning during the 2023-2024 school year.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
$1 Billion Tax Relief to Boost Montana Families and Businesses

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced a pro-family, pro-business tax relief agenda in a press conference on January 5, 2023. The plan includes providing $1 billion in tax relief to hardworking Montanans, according to an article published by the State of Montana Newsroom on November 10, 2022. Gov. Gianforte’s budget includes...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes

Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

