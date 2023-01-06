Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
Girls Basketball: Marshfield, Junction City, Cottage Grove highlights
EUGENE, Ore. — High school basketball teams from around the state were in action Saturday, including the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover. Marshfield faced Henley at Marist High School and came away with a 41-37 victory. In Junction City, the Tigers squared off against Phoenix in a close game. In the end,...
Eugene Police: Fatal hit-and-run at 7th Ave and Van Buren Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say the suspect vehicle in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night is a light-colored 2006-2009 Land Rover. "The crash, which is a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash, occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. near W. 7th Avenue and Blair Boulevard," EPD stated. The Eugene Police Major Collision...
Lane women crush Chemeketa to improve to 15-0; men suffer loss
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women’s basketball team continued its undefeated streak, crushing Chemeketa Saturday 72-39. The Titans improved to 15-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play. The Lane men suffered an 83-76 loss to Chemeketa Saturday. The Titans fell to 0-2 in conference play, 5-9 overall.
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Eugene Police respond to gunshot wound call; suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7), Eugene Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Allane Avenue. Eugene Springfield Fire EMS also responded and transported one man to a local hospital for treatment. Dustin William Harris, 31, was located and...
Ducks bounce back with important win over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After a dismal offensive showing in Boulder, the Oregon men’s basketball team bounced back with a huge 70-60 victory against Utah on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks managed just 41 points against Colorado, the program’s fewest in a game since 2009. In...
Beavers offense nowhere to be found in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — After a 62-42 loss to Colorado, the Oregon State men’s basketball team has now lost three games in a row. Boulder continues to be a house of horror for Pac-12 offenses. After holding Oregon to 41 points on Thursday, the Buffaloes allowed the Beavers to...
UPDATE: Main Street reopens after vehicle-pedestrian accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE:. According to the Springfield Police Facebook page the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Friday evening Springfield Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m., at the intersection of 42nd Street...
Lebanon firefighters investigate report of fire in hotel room
LEBANON, Ore. — Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 1800 block of S. Main Street for a reported structure fire at a local hotel. On arrival, the Battalion Chief reported nothing showing and investigated, the district said. The Battalion Chief met with the...
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis further discusses city's plan to address homelessness
EUGENE, Ore. — Brandon Kamerman sat down with Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis to further discuss what she said Wednesday during her State of the City Address; the most important issue to the people of Eugene, homelessness. Since Lucy Vinis was first elected mayor of Eugene in 2016 she put...
